8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 31, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Atiku Abubakar Criticizes Tinubu’s Administration for Alleged Targeting of Opposition Figures

Politics
Atiku Abubakar Criticizes Tinubu's Administration for Alleged Targeting of Opposition Figures
Atiku Abubakar Criticizes Tinubu's Administration for Alleged Targeting of Opposition Figures

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By Daure David

In a scathing statement on his social Media Handle, former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating a systematic campaign of harassment, intimidation, and dismantling of the political opposition. Abubakar described these actions as part of a broader plan by the government to establish a one-party autocracy.

Atiku’s remarks come in the wake of recent developments surrounding the arrest and prosecution of Omoyele Sowore, a vocal critic of the administration. The former presidential candidate expressed concern that the trend would continue with the government targeting more opposition figures. Abubakar specifically mentioned the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, an outspoken critic of the administration, calling it yet another example of the government’s unrelenting assault on its detractors.

READ ALSO  Fubara Shows Solidarity with Gov Bala Mohammed in Time of Grief

“In my previous statements, I warned that Tinubu and the APC were devoting their energies to dismantling the opposition,” Atiku said. “The arrest and baseless prosecution of Sowore is the latest chapter in this ongoing campaign. Now, they have set their sights on Professor Usman Yusuf, who has been a vocal critic of this administration.”

Abubakar warned that if the current trajectory continued, it could lead to the widespread incarceration of opposition figures, leaving the country with a stifled political environment where dissent is no longer tolerated.

He further stated that the government’s actions not only undermine democratic principles but also threaten the very fabric of Nigeria’s political pluralism. The former Vice President emphasized that the right to free speech and political participation must be protected, and that the government should engage in dialogue with its critics rather than resort to tactics of suppression.

READ ALSO  Panic In Anambra South APGA Over Likely Disqualification Of 2 Aspirants. For Alleged 2023 Ant Party Activities

Atiku’s comments have sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with many opposition figures voicing concerns over the erosion of democratic freedoms in the country. Meanwhile, supporters of the Tinubu administration have defended the government’s actions as necessary for national security and the protection of order.

As the political climate continues to heat up, many are watching closely to see whether the government will respond to the growing accusations or if the situation will escalate further, potentially leading to greater political unrest.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Unemployment Crisis Deepens as President Tinubu Extends Tenure of Inspector General, Stalling Promotions for Hundreds of Officers
Next article
APC Considers Suspension of El-Rufai, Amaechi, and Fayemi Amid Party Tensions

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra APGA Reads Riot Act To 60 Soludo Support Groups Warns Against Unlawful Public Endorsements

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports