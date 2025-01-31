Atiku Abubakar Criticizes Tinubu’s Administration for Alleged Targeting of Opposition Figures

By Daure David

In a scathing statement on his social Media Handle, former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating a systematic campaign of harassment, intimidation, and dismantling of the political opposition. Abubakar described these actions as part of a broader plan by the government to establish a one-party autocracy.

Atiku’s remarks come in the wake of recent developments surrounding the arrest and prosecution of Omoyele Sowore, a vocal critic of the administration. The former presidential candidate expressed concern that the trend would continue with the government targeting more opposition figures. Abubakar specifically mentioned the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, an outspoken critic of the administration, calling it yet another example of the government’s unrelenting assault on its detractors.

“In my previous statements, I warned that Tinubu and the APC were devoting their energies to dismantling the opposition,” Atiku said. “The arrest and baseless prosecution of Sowore is the latest chapter in this ongoing campaign. Now, they have set their sights on Professor Usman Yusuf, who has been a vocal critic of this administration.”

Abubakar warned that if the current trajectory continued, it could lead to the widespread incarceration of opposition figures, leaving the country with a stifled political environment where dissent is no longer tolerated.

He further stated that the government’s actions not only undermine democratic principles but also threaten the very fabric of Nigeria’s political pluralism. The former Vice President emphasized that the right to free speech and political participation must be protected, and that the government should engage in dialogue with its critics rather than resort to tactics of suppression.

Atiku’s comments have sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with many opposition figures voicing concerns over the erosion of democratic freedoms in the country. Meanwhile, supporters of the Tinubu administration have defended the government’s actions as necessary for national security and the protection of order.

As the political climate continues to heat up, many are watching closely to see whether the government will respond to the growing accusations or if the situation will escalate further, potentially leading to greater political unrest.