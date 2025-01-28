Tinubu’s Government Allegedly Offering N50 Million to Opposition Leaders – Atiku

By Daure David

In a startling revelation, former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of attempting to sway opposition leaders with financial incentives.

Speaking as a panelist at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, Atiku claimed that the current government is offering N50 million each to key opposition figures in a bid to win their support. The event, which was organized by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), and the National Peace Committee (NPC), focused on pressing issues surrounding the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku shared the details of his conversation with leaders of opposition political parties, revealing that they had confided in him about the alleged inducements. “I met with a political party leadership in the present opposition, and they told me flatly that this government gives them N50 million each,” he said.

The former Vice President expressed grave concern over what he described as a harmful trend for Nigeria’s democratic process. “Where do we go from here? This means that if we are not careful, we are talking to some of you here, but you are recipients of the N50 million from the APC government,” he stated.

He emphasized that such practices could undermine the integrity of the country’s political system and warned that Nigeria’s democracy was at risk of being derailed. “Do we really want to fight for democracy? If we don’t, we all go back to our homes. But if we do, I have been in this struggle for over 30 years… I am doing it because of you,” Atiku added, reflecting on his long-standing commitment to the fight for democratic values, despite personal sacrifices, including business losses and an attempt on his life.

During the conference, Atiku also addressed the issue of the “winning at all costs” mentality, a concept that has plagued the nation’s political landscape. He suggested that the opposition parties must come together and strategize to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, pointing out that the ruling party’s pursuit of victory could lead to the erosion of democratic principles if not checked.

“The current system has been bastardized. There is a need for the entire opposition political parties to think of a way out of the situation. Otherwise, we may end up with no democracy at all. God forbid,” he warned, noting the historical precedent set when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed.

In closing, Atiku stressed the crucial role of political party funding in reinforcing the democratic framework. He called for greater attention to party financing, stating that a robust financial base is key to ensuring the sustainability of political parties and democratic processes in Nigeria.

The allegations of financial inducement, if true, could have serious implications for the future of Nigeria’s democracy, as the nation grapples with mounting concerns over political integrity and the independence of the electoral process.