Sexual Harassment: FUOYE VC Appears Before ICPC next week, CSOs Insists on His Prosecution

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigation of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fasina over alleged sexual harassment of a married woman.

The commission said he will be invited next week for questioning.

The invitation followed a petition written to the commission by a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and received by on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The signatories to the petition include Gender Mobile Initiative, Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, Education as a Vaccine, BIGIF, BraveHeart Initiative and Hope Behind Bars.

They underscored the importance of the case, describing it as a test of Nigeria’s commitment to eradicating gender-based violence and fostering accountability in public institutions.

The CSOs demanded transparency, accountability, and justice in the sexual harassment case involving Fasina and a married subordinate in the University, Engr Folashade Adebayo, the Deputy Director at the Directorate of Works and Services in FUOYE.

The VC was alleged to have pressured and harassed the female staff member for sex.

Adebayo had resisted the VC’s sexual advances, leading to her removal from the office she occupied.

Adebayo reportedly wrote a letter to the Governing Board of FUOYE for intervention.

While calling for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Fasina, the CSOs urged the ICPC to ensure that justice is served in the matter.

The petition, submitted on January 27, 2025, was addressed to the ICPC Chairman and copied to key stakeholders, including the Minister of Education, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister not Justice, Inspector-General of Police, and relevant Senate and House Committees of Representatives Committees.

The petition described the alleged actions of the VC as a “gross abuse of authority, contravention of institutional ethics, and a violation of Nigeria’s legal frameworks on workplace harassment and gender-based violence”.

The CSOs expressed lack of confidence in the panel constituted by the Governing Council, given the biases running through its terms of reference.

The petitioners demanded a thorough and independent investigation by the ICPC into the allegations, protection and support for the victim, including legal, psychological, and social assistance.

Other demands include a review of FUOYE’s internal policies on sexual harassment and the implementation of systemic reforms, as well as legislative oversight by relevant Senate and House Committees to address institutional failures in handling sexual harassment cases in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The signatories to the petition expressed confidence in the ICPC’s ability to ensure justice and urged all stakeholders to prioritize transparency and fairness in addressing the case.

They called on the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to strengthen its anti-harassment frameworks and protect victims of workplace abuse.

This petition is expected to spark widespread attention and further advocacy for addressing workplace harassment in Nigerian Universities.

With all eyes now on the ICPC and other authorities to act decisively and uphold justice on the matter, a source in the commission said Professor Adesina will be invited for questioning next week.

“We have received the petition and it’s receiving attention in the relevant quarters in ICPC. The allegations against Professor Abayomi Adesina are weighty and he will be invited next week for questioning”, the source said.

Another source among the CSOs said they will sustain the demand for his investigation tome sure the allegations are not sweet under the carpet.