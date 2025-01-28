Alleged Diversion Of N150m: Uzodinma Aides, NDDC Boss Fights Dirty In Imo

There are reports that some of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Aides, including Commissioners, are presently at loggerheads with the Commissioner representing Imo State at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Kyrian Uchegbu, in respect of the #150 million released to Imo State by the federal government for the empowerment of youths from the oil producing areas of the state.

The Governor’s Aides are said to be accusing the NDDC Commissioner of having diverted the money to personal use instead of using it for the purpose it was released, which is to enhance the welfare of youths.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, had publicly accused the commissioner of being insensitive to the plight of youths from the oil producing areas for whom, the federal government released the money.

Uwakwe, said he has received complaints from different quarters, prompting him to reach out to Uchegbu. But to his greatest surprise, the NDDC Commissioner told him that he had used the money to empower youths of the area during the Christmas and New year celebrations. Hence, there is nothing left to disburse.

Uwakwe, also said that Uchegbu called him and gave him the sum of #200,000 as his own share of the money but he rejected the offer.

When contacted, some of Uchegbu’s loyalists who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “Kyrian Uchegbu is Governor Hope Uzodinma’s loyalist. The bone of contention is that all these people raising dust are angry that Uchegbu refused to release the money for them to share as expected. That is why they are doing everything they can to malign and discredit him. There is nothing more than that.

We therefore call on the Governor to call his Aides to order and also warn them to leave Kyrian Uchegbu alone”.

They also stated that most of those castigating Uchegbu are loyalists of the member, representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu who before now was the major contractor of NNDC in the area.