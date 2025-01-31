PDP North-East Unites, Strategize for 2027 Victory

The meeting had in attendance Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, and Adamawa State Governor Ahmad Umar Fintiri.

In a high-level zonal meeting, party leaders, including the Govrnors of Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba States, gathered to strategize on consolidating PDP’s influence in the region.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the North-East has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also present were senators, members of the House of Representatives, and members of the State Houses of Assembly from across the zone.

Speaking at the meeting, Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagun, urged party leaders to set aside differences and work towards unity.

Damagun emphasized the need to resolve internal conflicts and foster cohesion ahead of future elections.

On his part, Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed, expressed confidence in the party’s strength and assured of the governors’ collective support in fortifying its structure.

As part of efforts to ensure fairness and minimize rancor, Mohammed announced a plan for repositioning the party’s leadership across states.

Mohammed further explained that key party positions in different states would be swapped to balance representation and avoid internal conflicts.

The micro-zoning process would be led by PDP governors, the National Chairman, and other senior party stakeholders from the region.

He also stressed the importance of reintegrating former party leaders, including the former Zonal Chairman, to strengthen party unity.

Contributing, Adamawa State Governor Ahmad Umar Fintiri, emphasized the importance of peace and unity in the party, urging members to work together in the collective interest of the PDP.