Land Grabbing Scandal: Imo Surveyor General To Sell 18,000-Plot Estate In Oil Community

The land grabbing scandal rocking the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma has taken a new turn, as the Surveyor General of Imo State reportedly defies the governor’s authority and continues facilitating the illegal seizure and sale of the disputed Ogburuzo Ogwu palm plantation in Oguta LGA of the state. Sources within the government’s Ministry of Lands reveal that despite mounting public outrage and the Supreme Court judgment affirming the rightful owner, the Surveyor General remains emboldened, allegedly claiming to have the backing of the governor’s father-in-law to collaborate with those defeated at the Supreme Court to sell off the massive land. This latest development has deepened the controversy and heightened tensions within the state government.

Reports indicate that the Surveyor General, alongside other officials implicated in the scandal, is still pushing forward with the fraudulent allocation and sale of the 18,000-plot estate. Despite the governor’s displeasure and growing public condemnation, these officials have continued to act with impunity. Their persistence has raised concerns about the level of influence wielded by corrupt officials within the administration, as well as the governor’s ability to control rogue elements in his government.

Governor Uzodimma is said to be furious over the continued defiance by his aides and is reportedly considering a major shake-up in his administration. Insiders suggest that he has been made aware of the audacious moves by the Surveyor General and other implicated officials, and there are strong indications that disciplinary actions will soon be taken. The governor, who has previously pledged to combat land racketeering in Imo State, is under increasing pressure to act decisively or risk further damage to his government’s reputation.

Meanwhile, public outrage continues to grow, with Imo residents and affected landowners demanding swift justice. Protests and petitions have reportedly been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), urging them to investigate and prosecute those involved. There are fears that if the situation is not addressed promptly, it could escalate into a larger crisis, with affected communities taking matters into their own hands.

Political analysts believe this scandal presents a major test for Governor Uzodimma’s leadership, particularly as he seeks to assert control over his administration. His next moves will likely determine whether he can salvage his government’s credibility or allow corruption and insubordination to further weaken public trust. For many, the governor’s handling of this crisis will be a defining moment for his administration’s legacy.

As tensions rise, all eyes are now on Governor Uzodimma to see whether he will take decisive action against the implicated officials, including his own father-in-law’s alleged involvement. With the stakes higher than ever, Imo residents are anxiously awaiting a resolution that upholds justice and restores confidence in the government’s commitment to the rule of law.