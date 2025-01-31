Nwosu’s Family Announces Burial Arrangements for Former National Electoral Chairman

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Professor Humphrey Nwobu Nwosu, former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), will be laid to rest on Friday, March 28, 2025, at his residence, Ogbili Otti Palace, Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This was announced in a burial poster signed by Engr. Nnaemeka Humphrey Nwosu (for the family).

Prof. Nwosu, who passed away in a US hospital on October 24, 2024 at the age of 83 years, is adjudged a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey, most notably for conducting the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which is widely regarded as the country’s most credible poll to date. His tenure as NEC Chairman from 1989 to 1993 saw the introduction of the Option A4 voting system and the Open Ballot method in Nigeria, both of which redefined electoral processes in the country.

As was contained in the burial poster issued by his family, the burial activities of the patriarch will kick off with a Service of Songs and Celebration of Life which will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington D.C., USA, followed by a Night of Tributes on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The poster further reveals that Prof. Nwosu’s body will arrive Anambra State on Thursday, March 27, 2025, for a brief ceremony at the Orumba North L.G.A. Headquarters, followed by a Service of Songs at his residence in Ogbili Otti Palace, Ajalli, the same day. He will, thereafter, be laid to rest on Friday, March 28, 2025 at his compound, after a funeral service at St. Marks Anglican Church, Ajalli, followed by condolence visits by relatives, friends and well-wishers.

“Guests should proceed to the Ajalli Government School field after the funeral service, for entertainment,” the poster partly reads.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Professor Humphrey Nwobu Nwosu was born on October 2, 1941, in Ajalli, Anambra State. He earned his Master’s and Doctoral degrees in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1973 and 1976, respectively. Upon returning to Nigeria, he joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he became a full professor. He also served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, as well as Commissioner for Agriculture in the Old Anambra State. His major credit, however, centres around his conduct of the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, which, though, was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida.

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Prof. Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

In July 2024, the House of Representatives urged President Bola Tinubu to honor Prof. Nwosu for his role in conducting what is considered the most credible election in Nigeria’s post-independence history. However, until his death, he was not officially recognized or honoured by successive administrations.

Prof. Nwosu is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and numerous relatives, among others.