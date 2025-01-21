8.4 C
Nigeria Priest Arrested For Molesting Daughter In Akwa-Ibom State

S/South
Nigeria Priest Arrested For Molesting Daughter In Akwa-Ibom State
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested a pastor for allegedly molesting his teenage daughter.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this while briefing reporters at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

She shared the text of the press briefing in a WhatsApp group.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the suspect as Louis Mevoweoyo. She said the suspect hails from Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State but resides in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had been sexually assaulting the victim since she was 12 years old, with the latest incident occurring in December 2024,” Ms John said without providing details.

“The suspect will be prosecuted,” she added.

Ms John said another suspect, Daniel Umoh, alias Akaka, from Abak Itenghe, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl.

