Oke – Ite Money Rituals Have Taken Over Igbo land Says Asuzu Demands Inauguration Of Council For Traditional Native Doctors

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

One of the leaders of the Traditional Native Doctors in Anambra state Dr Ramaz Okoye- Asuzu aka Eze – Oba ,has raised fresh alarm that the money ritual practices popularly known as Oke- Ite has taken over the South East zone lamenting that it is the origin of ritual killings in Igbo land.

Recall that last year Gov Charles Soludo in a bid to stem the sad and gory stories of ritual killings by alleged Native Doctors had announced the registration of practitioners as part of his fight against insecurity in the area.

Soludo stated that these Native Doctors have been accused of providing charms and protective amulets for the gunmen who have been involved in killings and Kidnappings in the state.

Asuzu further contended that the Oke- Ite ritual is a taboo in Igbo land noting that the practice is not the culture , religion and tradition of the Igbo people.

He further noted that most people who claim to be Native Doctors or Traditional Medicine practitioners are fake hence calling for the inauguration of Council fir Traditional Medicine Board in the entire geopolitical zone.

Asuzu who spoke to reporters at his Country home in Agu Ukwu – Nri in Anaocha local government area of Anambra state stated that ;

“When you go to the bush you see all these criminals hanging red , white and black cloths trying to answer Native Doctors but they are all fakes and quacks ”

“They have made our young men and women lazy that they cannot engage in something meaningful to earn a living and all that they want is quick money and the apprenticeship life of the Igbo people has been forgotten because of fast money”

“Oke – Ite is not an Igbo tradition and infact it is a taboo most of these young men and women that say the are doing business called Yahoo – Yahoo are ritualists and there is no such rituals without human parts and that is evil”

Asuzu however urged the governors of the South East especially Gov Charles Soludo inaugurate the Council for Traditional Medicine or Native Doctors Board involving him and his other colleagues to help government checkmate what he called the evil practices of criminals and ritualists who operate under the platform of Traditional Native Doctors.

“We have genuine ones like late Rev Fr Arazu, Ifediomimi in Nnewi, Anyafulugo that is Ilonze in Agu Awka as well as Awogu in Anaku Ayamelum local government area so that we can checkmate, regulate and also fish out bad eggs in the Traditional and Native Doctors sector in Igbo land ” he noted .