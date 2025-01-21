Nigeria Police Force Foils Multiple Bandit Attacks, Intensifies Efforts Against Human Trafficking

By: Daure David

Intelligence-Driven Operations Result in Neutralization of Armed Bandits, Recovery of Sophisticated Arms, and Rescuing of Over 200 Abducted Children

In a major breakthrough in its fight against crime, the Nigeria Police Force has successfully foiled several bandit attacks across multiple states while intensifying its operations to combat human trafficking. On January 18, 2025, the force delivered a series of decisive victories, showcasing its commitment to proactive policing through intelligence-driven strategies.

Kogi State Operation: Bandits Neutralized and Arrested

The first of these successes occurred in Kogi State, where operatives of the Kogi State Command acted on intelligence about a planned attack by a group of armed bandits. The bandits were reportedly gathered for a strategic meeting in a forest in Budon, Kogi State, where they were preparing for a potential assault. The police swiftly mobilized and deployed operatives to the scene. Upon arrival, the bandits opened fire, engaging the police in a fierce gun battle. However, the police operatives were able to overpower the attackers. One bandit was neutralized, while four others were arrested. In addition to the arrests, the police recovered a significant cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds of live ammunition, and two motorcycles, which were believed to be used in the bandits’ criminal activities.

Katsina State: Banditry Attempt Foiled, Livestock Seized

The success continued in Katsina State, where a distress call was received by the Dutsinma Divisional Police Headquarters regarding an impending attack on Ruwan Doruwa Village in Dutsinma LGA by suspected armed bandits. Upon receiving the alert, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, quickly mobilized and intercepted the armed group. In a violent confrontation, the police neutralized seven of the bandits, with the rest of the gang fleeing the scene. The authorities were able to recover 109 livestock, which was suspected to have been rustled by the fleeing bandits.

Breaking the Chains of Human Trafficking: Over 200 Children Rescued

One of the most significant developments in recent days has been the Nigeria Police Force’s continued push to dismantle human trafficking syndicates, specifically those involved in child abduction and exploitation. As part of this operation, the police rescued over 200 children from suspected traffickers across the country.

In Ondo State, the police successfully apprehended a syndicate involved in the trafficking and abduction of children. The operation was triggered by intelligence regarding a missing child in Okuta Elerin-Nla, Akure. Upon investigation, police operatives arrested key members of the trafficking syndicate: Abosede Olanipekun, Lukman Isiaka, and Sabira Izuorah. These arrests led to the rescue of 14 children, ranging from one week to seven years old, who had been abducted by the syndicate.

The efforts to combat human trafficking have had a nationwide impact, as law enforcement agencies continue to make strides in rescuing vulnerable children from illegal baby factories and traffickers. The police have vowed to continue their fight against these criminal elements, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Police Force’s Commitment to National Security

These successes are a significant blow to the criminal elements threatening the nation’s security, with the Nigeria Police Force reaffirming its commitment to ensuring public safety. Speaking on the developments, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, emphasized that these operations are part of the Nigeria Police Force’s broader strategy to safeguard the lives and property of citizens through intelligence-led policing.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its dedication to duty. We will continue to take firm action against criminal activities and ensure that offenders are swiftly brought to justice,” ACP Adejobi stated.

He further reassured the public that the police are fully committed to protecting the security of the nation, particularly as the force moves to curtail the activities of armed bandits and dismantle human trafficking rings across the country.

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its pledge to work tirelessly in the fight against insecurity, promising to maintain a firm stance against crime and criminal elements in all corners of the nation.

However, as the nation continues to grapple with the challenges of banditry, child trafficking, and other forms of criminality, the police force’s recent successes underscore the importance of strategic intelligence-led operations in fighting crime. With the recovery of weapons, the neutralization of armed bandits, and the rescue of abducted children, the police are making significant strides in restoring peace and security to affected areas. The Nigeria Police Force’s continued efforts to uphold the rule of law are vital in ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria for all.