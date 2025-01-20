He Saw Us Through CCTV But Refused to Open Door — EFCC, Faults Social Media Narrative on Killing of Its Officer in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has condemned and expressed concern over what it described as “irresponsible, callous, inhuman and outrageous narratives being circulated on social media on the whys and wherefores” of the killing of one of its officers in the line of duty in Anambra State.

This is coming following the recent fatal attack reportedly launched on some officers of the Commission in the early hours of Friday, January 17, during a raid at the residence of an alleged internet fraudster at Ifite Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

Reports have it that one of the EFCC officers (Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE11 Aminu Sahabi Salisu) was gunned down by the suspected “Yahoo Boy” during the operation, while another officer seriously injured. A police authority who confirmed the attack to newsmen on Saturday, revealed that the suspect was later arrested through the intervention of the police, while a Pump Action gun was recovered from him.

However, some reports trending on the social media and some other sections of the media since after the incident have it that the suspect (identified as Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu) is a medical practitioner by profession and was at his home that Friday when he noticed that some people were trying to invade his house in the wee hours of the day.

This, the social media narratives say, made the man to assume that the people were kidnappers or criminals, which prompted him to pull his licensed Pump Action gun and open fire on them, shooting down one and injuring another, while others fled.

Since this narrative started trending, many netizens have been condemning the arrest and detention of the suspect by the police, calling for his release, while also condemning what they described as the unprofessional conduct and approach of the EFCC officers who went for that operation.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by the EFCC through its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the Commission condemned what it described as the “false narratives” on the loss of its officers, and emphatically cautioned that “it is heinous to reduce the death of a gallant officer who was carrying out patriotic and official duties to social media razzmatazz.”

According to the Commission, there is no justification whatsoever to rationalise a murderous act.

While expressing grief on the loss of ASE Salisu, the anti-graft agency explained that the suspect saw the officers through his CCTV camera but refused to open the door or let them in despite having introduced themselves and “politely demanded entrance into his apartment.”

The statement reads in full: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, expresses grief on the loss of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE11 Aminu Sahabi Salisu who was killed in cold blood while on a legitimate duty on January 17, 2025 by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

“Additionally, the Commission views with great concern the irresponsible, callous, inhuman and outrageous narratives being circulated on social media on the whys and wherefores of the fatal accident. It is heinous to reduce the death of a gallant officer who was carrying out patriotic and official duties to social media razzmatazz.

“More worrisome is the fact that some faceless commentators are pitching their tents with an alleged criminal who unleashed terror on officers of the EFCC in their line of duty. There is no justification whatsoever to rationalise a murderous act.

“The milk of human kindness demands that a grieving family, Commission and nation should be spared the shenanigans of false narratives and conjectures on the death of the slain officer.

“Salisu, alongside other investigators of the EFCC, were at Dr. J.O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters in the early hours of January 17. The operation was duly documented at the Anambra State Command Headquarters and Area Command of the Nigeria Police in line with operational protocols.

“The operation was initially smooth sailing with 37 suspected internet fraudsters already arrested at a two-storey building housing Ikechukwu and other occupants of the house.

“However, Ikechukwu, who sighted the investigators through a CCTV Camera mounted at his doorpost and who also confessed sighting them, declined to open his door for the investigators who politely demanded entrance to his apartment.

“Defying all the introduction and physical sighting of the investigators, he resorted to firing shots at them and killed Salisu in the process and wounded another officer detailed to conduct a search in his apartment.

“Preliminary investigations showed that Ikechukwu was involved in coding and online medical supplies of doubtful legitimacy. Two laptops, ipads, several recording devices were recovered from his apartment and his involvement in internet fraud is already established. Though currently in police custody owing to the murderous dimension of his case, the Commission will surely bring him to trial.

“The EFCC also wishes to alert the public that the activities of internet fraudsters are becoming patently hazardous to public safety and security. Intelligence has shown that these criminals are carrying arms, involved in kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings and other deadly acts. The public should not fold its arms or allow itself to be deceived that they are mere “Yahoo boys and girls”.

“As for the EFCC, every subsequent attack on any of its officers will be met with the force of the law. The Commission will not fold its arms and allow any of its officers to be killed again in cold blood. As a law enforcement agency of repute, the EFCC is unrelenting in riding the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption.

“While mourning the loss of its officer who paid the supreme price in the service of the nation, the Commission appreciates the invaluable support, condolences and prompt response of sister agencies and well-meaning individuals standing shoulder to shoulder with it at this trying time.”