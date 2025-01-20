Pastor Iluyomade and Wife Begin New Ministry Following Controversial Birthday Celebration

By: Daure David

In a surprising turn of events, Pastor Iluyomade and his wife announced the launch of their ministry shortly after resigning from their pastoral duties at the City of David Church. The decision to start a new chapter in their ministry comes on the heels of a highly publicized controversy surrounding a lavish birthday celebration for the pastor’s wife.

Just days after a tragic plane crash claimed the lives of a prominent family within the congregation, Pastor Iluyomade and his wife threw an extravagant party to mark her 60th birthday. Videos from the celebration quickly went viral on social media, sparking heated debates about the appropriateness of such a display in the wake of the tragedy. Critics expressed concern over the perceived disconnect between the celebratory event and the mourning period of the church members.

The church leadership, caught in the backlash, had no choice but to respond to the growing controversy. As a result, Pastor Iluyomade and his wife were transferred from their position at the City of David Church to another parish. However, the couple chose to resign from their positions altogether, citing differences in vision and direction.

The decision to resign was met with mixed reactions. While some members of the congregation expressed their support, others were saddened by the departure of the pastor and his wife, who had been deeply involved in the community.

In the months that followed, rumors began to swirl about the couple’s next steps. Recently, it was revealed that Pastor Iluyomade and his wife have launched a new ministry, marking the beginning of what they hope will be a new chapter in their religious journey. This development is not an unusual one in the religious world, as many influential leaders have faced similar transitions.

Throughout history, several high-profile church leaders have faced conflicts with their former ministries due to differences in doctrine, personal beliefs, or controversial actions. These leaders, often with a strong following, have gone on to establish their ministries, gaining substantial influence in their respective denominations.

In light of the couple’s resignation and the formation of their ministry, a statement from Pastor Iluyomade was released, expressing gratitude for the support of their followers and emphasizing their continued commitment to serving God. “We are deeply thankful for the time we spent in service at the City of David Church,” the statement read. “While we may be moving on to a new chapter, our mission to spread the love and teachings of Christ remains the same.”

Pastor Iluyomade and his wife are expected to continue their work in spreading the gospel and helping communities grow spiritually. Their new ministry will no doubt attract attention, given the couple’s established reputation and their experience in leading a large congregation.