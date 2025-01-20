Ejiofor, IPoB lawyer cautions against politicization of new Anambra’s Operation-Udo-Ga- Achi security outfit

By Chuks Eke

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq. (KSC), legal counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has cautioned those he described as political predators against politicization or hijacking of the newly lauched Operation-Udo-Ga-Achi and Agunechemba security outfits in Anambra state which were formally lauched on Saturday by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

He therefore urged Governor Soludo and his team to ensure that the security outfit remains free from political interference, particularly as the November, 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election is fast approaching.

In a press statement issued to newsmen on Monday via WhatsApp, entitled: ‘safeguarding the integrity of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025’, Ejiofor declared: “it must not fall into the hands of political predators or be misused as a tool for oppression, intimidation, harassment. Instead, it’s core objective – ensuring the security and welfare of the people must be preserved above all else”.

Sir Ejiofor further added: “Security is a shared responsibility. Every cutizen has a role to play in restoring Anambra state”s former glory. Together, we can achieve a safer, more prosperous homeland”.

“I have carefully reviewed the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025, which establishes the ‘Agunechemba’ security outfit. My reflections align with the wisdom of a popular Igbo adage, ‘Osita di mma odibara gboo’ loosely translating to: ‘it is still early in the day to make things right and achieve better results’.This underscores the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for the outfit’s success”.