Cold Blooded Murder In Anambra Community 3 Children From Same Parents Slaughtered By Unidentified Persons

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Three boys were last Saturday murdered in cold blood at a home in Nise Community in Awka South local government area of Anambra state.

The murder was said to have scaled the walls of the building to gain entrance into the compound to execute his plot and also left the compound unnoticed.

Reports has it that the three little boys whose ages ranged between six years and two years were at their parents resident when an unidentified person or persons though not clear as at the time of this report were found insider their father”s car parked inside the compound after they had been murdered with their mounts tied up and in pool of blood .

It was gathered that their father a young man in his early thirties is a native doctor and a business man always lock the children up inside the compound while he leaves for business along with their mother but comes home to serve them meal and return to his business after locking them up .

The father names yet to be made public was reported to have been having issues with some unconfirmed persons but cannot be established if the face off led to the death of the three children.

It is gathered that the incident has been reported to the Police in the area but when contacted the Police Public Relations Office SP Tochikwu Ikenga said that the report has not reached his office for comments promising to state the position of the matter after being property briefed.