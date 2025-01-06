Soludo Re-Echoes Commitment to Cultural Promotion As Igwe Ebenator Celebrates First Ofala 47 Years After Enthronement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of monumental cultural renaissance, deep-rooted tradition, and communal jubilation on Thursday, January 2, 2025, as the Traditional Ruler of Ebenator Ozulọgụ Ancient Kingdom in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness Igwe Chinewubeze Edwin Ezejiburu, celebrated his first Ofala Festival. This historic event came 47 years after his enthronement as the town’s monarch, marking a rare and significant milestone in the history of Ebenator.

The well-attended event, held at Igwe Ezejiburu’s palace, was a dual celebration that also marked the 47th anniversary of his reign.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Igwe Ezejiburu stands out as a revered figure in Anambra’s traditional institution, being the longest serving king in Nnewi South Local Government Area, the second oldest crowned king in the Anambra South Senatorial District, and the third oldest crowned king in the entire Anambra State.

The event, which featured a thrilling display of the rich Igbo cultural heritage, also featured the conferment of prestigious chieftaincy titles on 32 well-deserving individuals, by Igwe Ezejiburu. The honorees, drawn from within and beyond Ebenator, were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the development of the community and society at large.

Speaking at the event, Igwe Ezejiburu, who spoke through the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Prof. Sam Uzochukwu (Onowu Ọkammụta), described the event as a landmark occasion and a moment of thanksgiving to God for sustaining him and the community over the years; even as he lauded everyone and groups who contributed in one way or the other to making the day possible. He noted that the Festival symbolized unity, peace, and progress in Ebenator, and called on the subjects to continue working together for the development of the kingdom, emphasizing that peace and progress are achievable through collective effort.

According to him, celebrating his first Ofala Festival after nearly five decades of leadership was both a divine privilege and a reflection of the solidarity, loyalty, and support of his people. He further explained that the Ofala Festival is not just a cultural heritage but also a platform to strengthen the bond between the throne and the people.

He expressed gratitude to God for granting him longevity and the wisdom that has sustained his leadership over the years, while also commending Ndị Ebenator people for their loyalty and contributions to the growth and stability of the kingdom. The monarch further used the occasion to call on his subjects, both at home and in the diaspora, to remain united and committed to the development of the community, urging them to continue to uphold peace and harmony.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the President-General of Ebenator Development Union, Amb. Chigozie Henry Anadi, congratulated Igwe Ezejiburu on the dual milestones, describing the event as a watershed moment in the history of the community. He extolled the monarch’s visionary leadership, which has fostered peace, progress, and unity in Ebenator.

Ambassador Anadi also commended Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for granting approval for the event through the State Commissioner for Local Government, Community, and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne. He further lauded the Nnewi South Local Government Chairman, Hon. Van George Ezeogidi, for his visible support towards the development of Ebenator and the entire local government area.

While congratulating Igwe Ezejiburu on the dual celebration, the President-General, who was accompanied by some members of the Executive, also acknowledged the critical role played by the Ofala Festival Planning Committee, led by Chief Ugochukwu Abbah; the Ebenator Ambassadors Club, led by Ambassador Amobi Okafor, and other groups and stakeholders in ensuring the success of the Festival. The PG urged indigenes, both at home and in the diaspora, to remain united and committed to the progress of the community, re-emphasizing that collective efforts would propel Ebenator to greater heights.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area, Hon. Van George Ezeogidi (Ijele Utuh) feted with Igwe Ezejiburu and the people of Ebenator on the success of the historic occasion.

Describing the event as well-planned and impactful, Hon. Ezeogidi, who also represented Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo at the event, further noted that the massive turnout at the occasion was a an evidence of the improved security situation in Anambra state under the present administration. He recalled what the situation used to be in the past, when many local government areas in the state, including the Nnewi South, were captured by gunmen, before the coming of the present administration.

While noting that many activities and celebrations are going on at different parts of Nnewi South and Anambra State at large these days, with massive turnout of people from within and outside the state; the Local Government Chairman, who credited this to the improved security, further noted that the Ofala Festival aligned with the interest of the Soludo Administration, which is a government that prioritizes cultural promotion, entertainment and tourist attractions.

“It is heartwarming to see our people gather in large numbers to celebrate without fear, a stark contrast to the insecurity that plagued many communities in the past, including our own local government,” he said.

Congratulating individuals who were honoured with chieftaincy titles at the event; the Local Government Chairman, who was also honored as “Dikeọra n’Ebenator” at the event, further pledged the government’s continued support for initiatives that promote cultural preservation and community development while urging other communities to emulate Ebenator’s example of unity, purposeful leadership, and cultural preservation efforts.

Earlier speaking during the kola nut ritual, the Chairman of Nnewi South Traditional Rulers Council and Traditional Ruler of Ezinifite, H.R.M. Igwe Samuel Anayo Obika (Igwe Chinwatakwe), described the Ofala Festival as an embodiment and expression of the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people.

Igwe Obika, who was joined by Igwe Felix Chinedu Onyimmadu of Ukpor and Igwe Peter Ilomuanya of Utuh, also commended Igwe Ezejiburu for his dedication to preserving the traditions of Ebenator and for using his reign to promote peace and progress, while also praying for more grace, wisdom, and good health upon him.

Part of the climax of the event was the conferment of chieftaincy titles on 32 deserving individuals. The honorees and their chieftaincy titles include: High Chief Samuel Ebugheme (Omekannaya n’Ebenator), High Chief Gilbert Ezenagu (Ọbataobie n’Ebenator), Amb. Rev. Fr. Don Ezenneka (Kpakpando n’Ebenator), Amb. Chief Emenike Ntukokwu (Ezeụmụokorobịa n’Ebenator), Amb. Abunna Onyekachukwu (Ezeomeọgọ); Chief Frank Ikechukwu (Mmiriọma n’Ebenator), Amb. Chief Andrew Anasonye (Ikemba n’Ebenator), Amb. Chief Obinna Ofor (Agụnechemba n’Ebenator), Amb. Nnamdi Ezenwa (Ụbasinachi n’Ebenator), Chief Kingsley Ekwobi (Nwajiugonnaya n’Ebenator), Amb. Onyedika Innocent Unogu (Ebubechukwuụzọìfèadị), Amb. Chief Ugochukwu Abbah (Okemmirinaebuogwe n’Ebenator), Amb. Obinna Mgbemena (Ọkpataozuoọra n’Ebenator), Nze Cyprian Kelechi Eziokwu (Akaekpuchiọnwa n’Ebenator), and Chief Chukwuma Ozuora (Obiekunie n’Ebenator).

Others include: Hon. Chief Van George Ezeogidi (Dikeọra n’Ebenator), High Chief Innocent Ezeotubulu (Ezeakụdịnugwu n’Ebenator), Amb. Nonso Nwanze (Nwaanazọazọ n’Ebenator), Chief Sunday Okonkwo (Ebubedike n’Ebenator), Prince Eze Junior Ezeanyika (Ezeugo n’Ebenator), Chief Emeka Nwokoro (Afụnwaelotenna n’Ebenator), Chief Ndubuisi Kelvin Udokwu (Ebekuodike n’Ebenator), Chief Jude Nwokoro (Agụjimgbadaaghụeze), Chief Sylvanus Ezeiwuchukwu (Odunze n’Ebenator), Chief Innocent Ngwuéche (Akaọmagideakụ n’Ebenator), Mrs Chidimma Abbah (Ugosimba n’Ebenator), Chief Mrs. Onyinyechi Ekwobi (Ugodịbeze I of Ebenator), Chief Obinna Igwebuike (Akụamịa n’Ebenator), Chief Emeka Ezenwa (Okenwa n’Ebenator) and Hon. Amb. Chukwudi Unogu (Ibobo n’Ebenator), among others.

In their separate remarks, some of honorees Rev. Fr. Don Ezenneka (Kpakpando Ebenator), Amb. Amobi Okafor (Akụnaediziobi), and Ambassador Onyedika Unogu (Ebubechukwuụzọìfèadị), who gave an overview and some insights about the event, further expressed deep gratitude to Igwe Ezejiburu for the recognition, while also pledging to use their positions to further the development of the community and uphold its values.

In an interview with newsmen, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Chief Ugochukwu Abbah (Okemmiri n’Ebenator), and the Queen of the Land, Lọọlọ Elizabeth Ezejiburu, described the event as a resounding success, appreciated the collective efforts of all stakeholders, and further emphasized that the Festival would remain etched in the annals of Ebenator’s history.

High points of the event included the dedication of a newly constructed house within the palace grounds, payment of homage to Igwe Ezejiburu by various groups and individuals, and captivating performances by different cultural troupes, including the Egedege and Uhie dancers. Guests were also treated to sumptuous dishes and assorted drinks, making the festival not just a cultural extravaganza but also a feast of camaraderie and goodwill that has set a new benchmark for cultural celebrations in Anambra State.

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT: