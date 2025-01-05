“We are all in the same bus, come help us drive it – Dr Ugorji tells diasporans

By Mercy Ugorji

Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, the pioneer commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs in Imo State, was the featured keynote speaker at the Imo Diaspora Summit, held on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Held at Protea Hotel, Owerri, the event was organized by the Imo Leadership in the Diaspora, led by Chief Sampson Ude. His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma was the Special Guest of Honor, while former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, was the Chairman of the summit.

In his speech, Dr. Ugorji told the participants from over twenty countries that the Diaspora and the Home base were riders on the same bus. “We are in the same bus called Imo State. Come home and help us improve the system. Come help us drive the bus,” he said.

Dr. Ugorji took the audience through a historic understanding of the role of the Nigerian (cum Imo State) Diaspora in the developmental journey of Nigeria and Imo State. “There can be no debating the fact that the Diaspora has been consequential, if not indispensable, in the advancement of public service and in business development,” he asserted.

The former Commissioner, who said that he was still a card carrying member of the 3R Shared Prosperity Family of Governor Hope Uzodimma, stated that the governor is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the citizens and residents of Imo State. “Many of us are committed to making that positive difference. And as Chukwu is our witness, we shall make that difference or die trying,” he concluded.