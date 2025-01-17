Anambra 2025: Ikemba Front sacks 2 exco members for endorsing Paul Chukwuma as APC guber candidate

By Chuks Eke

A oressure group within the All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State, the Ikemba Front, which advocates for the realization of the late Ifeanyi Uba’s governorship ambition, has sacked some of its key officers for endorsing Sir Paul Chukwuma, one of the APC Frontline aspirants in this year’s Anambra State governorship election.

Those who were sacked, according to a statement signed by the National Secretary of Ikemba Front, Ike-Obiegbu Ijeobi, after their meeting in Awka, the state capital, presided over by the National Coordinator, Sir Arinzechukwu Awogu, included Dr. Chiedu Okoye (Ogazi Umunri) and Dr. Charles Ebolue, the former National Youth Leader, who is said to have relocated to Finland.

The group stated that the existing status quo on the zoning arrangement for the governorship slot in Anambra State remains unchanged, emphasizing that it is still the turn of the Anambra South Senatorial Zone to produce the next governor of the state and complete two tenures of eight years..

The group said: “We are obligated to stand by the existing zoning arrangement that has seen power moved from Central to North and now to South. Consequently, we hereby state categorically that it is still the turn of Anambra South Senatorial District to complete their term based on the aforementioned zoning arrangement.”

Ikemba Front rejected the purported endorsement of Sir Paul Chukwuma by some members of the front, whom they referred to as “imposters” not known to the group, describing their action as a “jamboree.”

They announced the appointment of Prince Nonso Obi as the National Youth Leader, Comrade Ike-Obiegbu Ijeobi as National Secretary, and Comrade Obi Ibegbunam as National Assistant Secretary to replace the sacked national officers.

The group also approved the formation of a 20-man “Elders Council” as the apex decision-making body, with Prof. Melie Onyejegbu as Chairman and Hon. Obidi Nwabueze as Secretary.

They unanimously agreed to remain loyal to the party and follow its directives, stating: “Ikemba Front will continue to stand as one formidable family, ready to add value to national and state political activities towards giving the masses hope and good governance”.