8 Gunmen Killed In Anambra Community Scores Flee With Bullet Wounds 24 hours To Udo Ga Di Launch

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Twenty four hours to the launching of Operation Udo Ga Di (peace must reign) special security outfit about eight suspected gunmen were neutralized along Ufuma – Ogbunka Communities in Orumba North and South local government areas of Anambra state.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had in a briefing to reporters presented a total of 163 security trucks for the fight against insecurity in the state a development they according to him would apply kenetic and non kinetic approach to the battle.

Confirming Soludo had announced that a situation room has been established to monitor activities of criminals and miscreants in the twenty one local government areas of the state to monitor activities of criminals in the 179 Communities of the state.

Speaking on that day Soludo said ;

“By next month being January 2025 we shall be launching Operation Peace Must Reign in Anambra state and we have procured 163 vehicles for security operations and we shall apply kinetic approach to crime fighting with extra force ”

Reacting to the fate of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Soludo said ;

“Criminals hide under the cover of the Biafran struggle to perpetrate criminality and it has become an organized criminality ” he said.

Confirming this development a member of the Joint Task Force on Security who gave his name as Paulinus Uchendu said .

“We did not wait for the launch of the operation to strike and those criminals follow a path way through the bush linking to Ogbunka town to cause trouble and we got an Intel on that with the newly procured security gadgets by the system government to trail them and since after the killing of five or their members at Ufuma they have started relocating to other places without knowing that they are being followed ” he said.

Uchendu confirmed that two camps of the gunmen have been smashed and dislodged adding that several of them fled with bullet wounds .

“There are camps and make shift homes where they operate from and because of the sustained operations in the area we were able to identify them and we struck and got them while many of them fled with wounds ” he said.

Also speaking the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga noted that;

“We shall be recording more positive results in the near future and we express our gratitude to the Anambra state government for the assistance to the sister security organizations and let me reiterate that it is war without end for crimes and criminality in Anambra state ” he said.