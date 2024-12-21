YULETIDE: Anambra Industrialist Fetes Staff, Others with Over 2,000 Bags of Rice

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In the spirit of the festive season and as a show of gratitude for their relentless support, Anambra industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of Zobis Electrical Wires and Cables Limited, Engr. John Ezeobi, has distributed over 2,000 bags of rice to his staff, loyal customers, and residents of Okoti and Odekpe, the host communities of his factory in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State

The gesture, which has brought smiles to thousands of faces, gas been widely lauded as not just an annual and seasonal tradition, but also as a proof to Engr. Ezeobi’s commitment to improving the welfare of those within his sphere of influence and contributing to their joy in the festive season.

Speaking on the gesture, Engr. Ezeobi, who highlighted its significance, described it as one of his ways of saying “Thank you” to those who contributed to the success of his business in the year.

“Christmas is a time for giving,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “It is a season to show gratitude, and this is my little way of appreciating our staff, customers, and community members who have stood by us through the ups and downs of the year. I hope this contribution brings some relief and joy to their celebrations.”

Engr. Ezeobi also acknowledged the challenging economic climate in the country, which has unarguably affected many businesses and households alike this year. He, however, noted that, despite these hurdles, many progresses and testimonies were still recorded; even as he further expressed his belief in the importance of giving back to society.

According to him, “As entrepreneurs, we must not lose sight of the people who make our businesses thrive. Their efforts, loyalty, and support mean everything, and giving back is not just a responsibility but a privilege.”

Beyond this act of seasonal benevolence, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, also gathered that the benefactor, Engr. Ezeobi had been deeply involved in other philanthropic initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people in his host communities and beyond. Currently, his company is undertaking the reconstruction of a community school in Okoti, Odekpe, to enhance the quality of education for children in the area. He is also funding a road construction project in Ezinifite, Nnewi South Local Government Area, a venture that further showcases his dedication to infrastructural development.

Reflecting on these efforts, Engr. Ezeobi said: “Our commitment to the community goes beyond business. Education and infrastructure are vital to societal progress, and we are doing our part to ensure that the communities we operate in experience meaningful growth. It is our belief that businesses should be catalysts for positive change.”

“If we all take a step toward supporting our communities, the cumulative impact will be transformative. This is not just about corporate social responsibility; it is about humanity and the joy of giving,” he added.

The ripple effects of Engr. Ezeobi’s actions have been widely felt, with many describing him as a source of inspiration and hope in a time of economic uncertainty. Evidences abound that his commitment to improving the lives of others has not only strengthened his bond with his host communities but also set a benchmark for others to follow.

In their separate reactions, the beneficiaries, drawn from various sectors and backgrounds, were full of praises for Engr. Ezeobi, describing him as a man with a heart of gold. Many residents of Okoti and Odekpe specifically expressed their joy gratitude, noting that the rice distribution had significantly eased their burdens and would ensure a merrier Christmas for their families.

They further called on other entrepreneurs and well-meaning individuals to emulate such gestures, stressing that such generosity and collective efforts are necessary to address societal challenges, ameliorate the effects of the hard times on the less privileged members of the society, while also making the society a better place to live.