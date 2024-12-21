STAMPEDE: Corpses Litter Ground, As Less Privileged Struggle for Christmas Rice in Anambra, Police React

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than 20 persons are feared dead in a stampede that ensued during the distribution of Christmas rice in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, occured during a philanthropic activity of the Founder of the Obijackson Foundation, Chief Ernest Obiejesi, to support the less privileged members of the society, drawn from different parts of the state.

This was corroborated by videos currently trending on social media, showing dead bodies that litter the ground at the venue of the event.

Reacting to the incident through a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the police operatives had taken over the scene.

He said: “Anambra State Police Operatives have taken over the scene in Okija where an alleged stampede occurred in the early hours of today 21/12/2024, that led to some persons being fatally wounded.

“Preliminary information reveals that a known Philanthropist from the Okija Community, on his yearly schedule shares some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged. Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede.

“Though the details of the affected persons as still sketchy, Police Operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation, please. Further details shall be Communicated.”