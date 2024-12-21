ANCISRO Commends Anambra-born World Champion, Nwajagu

For distinguishing himself in an era when many young people engage in crimes and other vices, Chinemerem Samuel Nwajagu has won the commendation of Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office (ANCISRO).

The organisation identifies Mr. Nwajagu as an exemplary Anambra youth who typifies the core values of the state.

ANCISRO praises Nwajagu for not taking the fast route to wealth which some disgruntled youngsters have opted to ply. The 23-year-old recently distinguished himself in a very noble way by beating his peers around the world remarkably, to win the Mister International pageant in Bangkok the capital city of Thailand.

According to the Anambra State office for social reformation Nwajagu who contested as Mister Nigeria and came top in a field of contestants from 46 countries makes Anambra State, Ndị Igbo and Nigeria proud.

He became the first black person to win the Mister International competition.

Born in July 2001 by parents who hail from Akpu in Orumba South LGA Anambra State, the young software engineering graduate who emerged the most handsome man in the world on Saturday, December 14 became the first Black and African to win the Mister International title since the pageant began 16 years ago.