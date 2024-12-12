8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

The Access Bank UK Limited To Strengthen Europe-Africa Trade Ties With Launch Of The Access Bank Malta Limited

National
The Access Bank UK Limited To Strengthen Europe-Africa Trade Ties With Launch Of The Access Bank Malta Limited

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Access Holdings Plc (“Access Holdings”) today announces that its banking group’s, subsidiary, The Access Bank UK Limited (“the Access UK”) has established its first fully owned subsidiary in Malta, The Access Bank Malta Limited. The banking licence application has been approved by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), signalling a significant step in enhancing trade connectivity between Europe and Africa.

The approval of The Access Bank Malta Limited as a credit institution marks a transformative milestone in bolstering Europe-Africa trade flows. Malta, a renowned international financial centre, and a gateway between the two continents, is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in advancing commerce and fostering economic partnerships.

This strategic expansion into Malta enables The Access Bank UK Limited to leverage growing trade opportunities between Europe and Africa. It underscores the Access Group’s commitment to driving global trade, financial integration, and supporting businesses across these regions.

READ ALSO  Drama As Gym Instructor Impregnates Four Women In Pursuit Of Flat Tummy

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, and CEO of the Banking Group, said:

“By establishing operations in Malta, we will gain a foothold in a market that bridges European and North African economies, moving us one step closer to our goal of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World. It further enhances our Bank’s capacity to support clients with innovative solutions tailored to cross-border trade and investment opportunities.”

Jamie Simmonds, Founding Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Access Bank UK Limited, commented:

“Europe has emerged as Africa’s leading trading partner, driven by initiatives such as the Economic Partnership Agreements between the EU and African regions and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). With Europe-Africa economic relations entering a new phase, The Access Bank Malta Limited is ideally positioned to deepen trade and meet the financing and banking needs of our clients in these expanding markets.”

Renald Theuma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Access Bank Malta Limited, emphasised the significance of this expansion:

READ ALSO  Wike’s aide refutes land grabbing allegations against FCTA

“Malta is uniquely positioned as a bridge between Europe and Africa, making it an ideal location for our subsidiary. This move allows The Access Bank Malta Limited to engage more closely with customers in Europe and deliver tailored financial solutions that drive growth and connectivity across both continents.”

The Access Bank Malta Limited will focus on international trade finance, employing approximately 30 people in its initial phase, with plans for controlled expansion over time.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
31 Female Inmates Charged with Murder, As Gov’s Wife Secures Bail For Others
Next article
Wike’s aide refutes land grabbing allegations against FCTA

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Delta State Community Leader, Oghoroko Tortured To Death In Nigerian Military's Detention

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.