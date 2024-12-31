31 Female Inmates Charged with Murder, As Gov’s Wife Secures Bail For Others

From Nnenna Mba – Abakaliki

No fewer than 31 female inmates have been charged with murder, in the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Center, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

This was disclosed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ebonyi state, Ben Uruchi Odo, Tuesday, during the release of 41 inmates from Abakaliki Correctional Center.

247ureports gathered that the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Center, Abakaliki has 1265 inmates out of which 31 are females, all facing murder charges and yet to be sentenced as they still have their cases ongoing in court.

The state Attorney General who maintained that the 31 female inmates are yet to be sentenced, stated that if they’re convicted the implication is that they will not remain in the Correctional Center, as anyone convicted of murder (capital offence) or on death roll, is sent to Enugu Maximum Prison.

Earlier, the wife to the state governor, Mrs Mary Maudlin Nwifuru, as part of activities marking the yuletide season, secured bail for 41 inmates, all male, at the state Correctional Custodial Service Center.

Mrs Nwifuru who donated cash gifts to the released inmates, urged them to be of good behavior, shun crime so as not to return to the Correctional facility.