8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

31 Female Inmates Charged with Murder, As Gov’s Wife Secures Bail For Others

S/East
31 Female Inmates Charged with Murder, As Gov's Wife Secures Bail For Others
31 Female Inmates Charged with Murder, As Gov's Wife Secures Bail For Others

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

From Nnenna Mba – Abakaliki

No fewer than 31 female inmates have been charged with murder, in the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Center, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

This was disclosed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ebonyi state, Ben Uruchi Odo, Tuesday, during the release of 41 inmates from Abakaliki Correctional Center.

247ureports gathered that the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Center, Abakaliki has 1265 inmates out of which 31 are females, all facing murder charges and yet to be sentenced as they still have their cases ongoing in court.

The state Attorney General who maintained that the 31 female inmates are yet to be sentenced, stated that if they’re convicted the implication is that they will not remain in the Correctional Center, as anyone convicted of murder (capital offence) or on death roll, is sent to Enugu Maximum Prison.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi SWAN Elects New Executives

Earlier, the wife to the state governor, Mrs Mary Maudlin Nwifuru, as part of activities marking the yuletide season, secured bail for 41 inmates, all male, at the state Correctional Custodial Service Center.

Mrs Nwifuru who donated cash gifts to the released inmates, urged them to be of good behavior, shun crime so as not to return to the Correctional facility.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Soludo’s Taskforce Shoots APGA Chieftain’s Son, Whisks Away Others, As Commissioner, LG Chairman Allegedly Jostle Over Mining Site

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Pregnant Wife In Trauma As EFCC Breaks Into Home With Wrong Assumption In Abia State

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.