Ebonyi Govt Reiterates Commitments Towards HIV/AIDS Free Society

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

In a bid to ensure HIV/AIDS free society, following the event marking the 2024 World AIDS Day, the Ebonyi State government has reiterated its commitments in the fight against HIV/AIDS virus in the state.

This was part of a concluded 1-week sensitization and awareness campaign, by Ebonyi State Agency for the Control of AIDS (EBOSACA), while drugs and other preventative equipments such as condoms were distributed to people across the state.

Dr. Nwali Okata James, representing the Commissioner for Health, Hon. Sabinus Nwibo, commended the efforts of development partners and other stakeholders in healthcare delivery, which, according to him, has reduced the rate of infection to a manageable extent, adding that someone with the virus can still live a normal life.

He said, “We still know that stigmatization is still ongoing; that is why it is important that we come out today to create awareness to drastically reduce the rate of infection in our state.

“We want to categorically state that the Ebonyi State government is doing a lot to make sure that there is a drastic reduction in HIV infection and to also state that the government is also giving hope to those that are already infected so that they can live their normal lives.

“We are calling on people to come out and get tested, so that if they test positive, we’ll let them know that it’s not a death sentence, that if they take their drugs appropriately, they will live a normal life.

Speaking further, Dr. Iteshi Andrew Chibueze, who is the executive secretary of the agency, urged members of the public to adhere to various information shared during the sensitization campaign to get protected from being infected and as well seek help from the agency in order to have access to drugs and preventive materials.

“We have an agreement with the Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON) to carry out more sensitization across the local government areas. We have also engaged with the traditional rulers, who have also promised to reach out to the people in the hinterlands for more awareness.” He said.

Dr. Onyekachi Chukwuma, the program and technical lead of the Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECHEWS), expressed confidence that the aim of the sensitization campaign, which is to eradicate HIV and AIDS by 2030, would be determined by ensuring that human beings are given adequate information to take the right path in health.

Also reacting, Igwe Precious Nneka, the executive director of Equitable Health for Women and the Empowerment Initiative, noted that the exercise was successful, while infected persons were counseled and linked to care and assured that proper medication will be made available to them.

Some of the partners who actively participated in the exercise include; Members of Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT), among others. They equally urged the people to be conscious of their status, as well as adhere to various information shared during the sensitization campaign.