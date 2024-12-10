Prophet Odumeje Drops New Song for Tinubu (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Founder and Spiritual Director of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere (popularly known as Odumeje) has dropped a new song for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Prophet Odumeje, who is also a popular gospel artiste, improvised the song during a church program in his Ministry’s Headquarters, located at Onitsha, Anambra State.

In the song, captioned “Obodo Ederewo Jimjim” the popular prophet laments the extent of the current hardship in Nigeria, and its widely-felt impacts on the citizens and different sectors of the country.

Composed in Igbo language with back up of modern instruments and the Ministry’s music group; the lyrics of the song also mocks President Tinubu’s government over the aggravating suffering in the land, further lamenting that woes upon woes befall the country and her citizens when they think they have seen it all under Tinubu’s regime, adding that the government shows no concerns to these plights.

Odumeje, in the track, further reminded Nigerians that all these are happening just within Tinubu’s first tenure, imagining what the country and her situation would be like if the President should rule for additional four years after his first tenure.

Watch the video below: