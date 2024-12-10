Bauchi Government says it will creates new Sayawa chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa from Bauchi Emirate

From: Ahmad Saka,Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has begins the process to creates new Sayawa chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa town from Bauchi Emirate.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed announced the government

decision to establish the Sayawa Chiefdom with its headquarters in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area within six months.

He said this today in Bauchi when he met with stakeholders from Dass , Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local Government area and told them about the government’s decision on the report submitted by the fact-finding committee on the establishment of the chiefdom.

Governor Bala said the decision was taken after a careful study of the reports of the committees set up to come up with detailed modalities of how the Chiefdom could be made. Governor Bala said it was parts of the efforts of his administration to find lasting solution to the lingering problems around the creation Seyawa Chiefdom which has defiled efforts by successive administrations for over three decades.

He expressed sadness over the loss of innocent lives as a result of a series of ethno-religious violence that erupted in the Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro axis in the realisation of Sayawa Chiefdom. “Upon the receipt of the committee’s reports, a white paper drafting committee was appointed to produce the government’s position on its various findings and recommendations.

“Another committee was appointed to go to three states, namely Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa to study how their Chiefdoms were created.

“Their structures, mode of successions among others. “The decision of the government is as follows; a Chiefdom to be referred to as Sayawa Chiefdom shall be created out of the present Bauchi Emirate. “The Sayawa Chiefdom shall be headed by a Chief to be designated as Gun Zaar.”

“In the event of the stool of the Seyawa Chiefdom becoming vacant, appointment of the successive team shall be made from the two historical clans namely, San Gami and San Gishi,” .

Governor Bala clarified that communities not under the Sayawa extraction are free to decide whether to remain in the proposed chiefdom or not which will be determined through a referendum to be conducted by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission.

He said that the paramount ruler of the chiefdom, to be known as the “Gunzar” will be appointed based on specific qualifications and health conditions as outlined in the report and advised leaders from the affected communities to inform their people about the government’s decision and the processes involved.

The Governor therefore reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to engaging all relevant stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and inclusive resolution.

In a related Development the

Tafawa Balewa Town Development Association TABTODA rejected the pronouncement of the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to site the Headquarters of Sayawa Chiefdom inside Tafawa Balewa town.

The secretary of the Association Mallam Yunusa Ado said

“for a long time they had conceded to the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom if that would bring lasting peace to the area. But we also made it categorically clear that we would never accept inclusion of Tafawa Balewa town in the domain of the Chiefdom not to talk of siting its headquarters there”

He said . “This view was severally communicated to His Excellency, Governor Bala Muhammad in different ways and by different and various well respected persons and groups.”

Yunusa explained that Tafawa Balewa town was founded by Fulani thats make its meaning black stone in fulani language and all villages and settlements in Tafawa Balewa are not sayawa villages, how can they pay allegiance to Sayawa Chiefdom”

He said all the commissions of enquiries set up that investigated Tafawa Crises, informed the State Government that Tafawa Balewa is not a Sayawa town and they recommended for the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom in Bogoro local Government area.

Yunusa called on Governor Bala not to disregard all reasonable and sensible advices giving to him, because its unjust and it will look like the government is being unmindful of the moral and historical implications and liabilities, His Excellency has intended to offer an invaluable gratuity and reward for the wanton shedding of the blood of more than five hundred (500+) Muslims in Tafawa Balewa ( in the years 1991, 1995, 2001 and 2011) to the perpetrators of that monumental violence and savage ry , who had never been brought to justice.”