Police Arrest Ebonyi Man Who Lends Guns to Criminals, Cultists in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested Mr. Friday Emenike (popularly known as Ekpo) for allegedly lending guns and other weapons to criminal elements for their illegal operations, in the state, especially within Awka and its environs.

The suspect, who hails from Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was arrested following the confession of some criminal elements, who were recently arrested in the state for different crimes in the state, and who confessed to be borrowing arms and other weapons from him (Emenike).

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Monday, adding that the earlier confession by the criminals prompted the police operatives to act swiftly and arrested Ekpo.

The statement reads: “Police Operatives from the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Friday Emenike Alias Ekpo ‘M’ 42 years from Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, who allegedly lends guns/weapons to criminals for their illegal operations, especially within Awka and its environs.

“Recall that on 7th December 2024, Police Operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad Enugwu-Ukwu acting on credible information raided an identified black spot in Umunaga Village, Awka South LGA, arrested one Okechukwu Chinwuko ‘M’ 27 years from Umunaga Village and Ezenwa Chinedu ‘M’ 22 years from Umuneri Village and recovered one Pump Action gun, three live cartridges, cutlass, criminal charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs. The operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects have allegedly forcibly abused sexually.

“During further interrogations, the suspects confessed that they rent Guns/weapons from one Ekpo. This prompted the Police Operatives to act swiftly and arrested Ekpo.

“The Case will be charged to Court on the conclusion of the investigations, please.”