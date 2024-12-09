In Anambra, Suspected Kidnapper Arrested with Benz Stolen from Victim After Collecting N15m Ransom

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A suspected kidnapper, identified as Mr. Emmanuel Nwokpoku, has been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command over a case of Armed robbery and kidnapping.

Mr. Nwokpoku, who is a 34-year-old indigene of Ebonyi State, but resident in Oduke-Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was apprehended in connection with a vehicle stolen from a kidnap victim who was recently abducted in a neighbouring state.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, said the suspect and his gang members collected a ransom of fifteen million naira (N15m) from the victim, dispossessed him of his vehicle before releasing him.

He said: “The Anambra State Police Command have in custody one Nwokpoku Emmanuel (M), aged 34 years, from Ebonyi State living in Oduke-Obosi over a case of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The operatives also recovered from the suspect, the victim’s red coloured Mercedes Benz GLE 450 and activates plan to arrest other gang members, especially the leader known as Ebuka.

“Information reveals that the victim was kidnapped in a neighbouring State and was later released after a ransom of fifteen million naira (N15m) was collected. The abductors made away with his vehicle before it was tracked and recovered at MCC Junction, Onitsha.

“To this end, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, directs immediate action to arrest the gang leader and assures that the Command shall continue to evolve Operational strategies to improve safety in the State.”

In a further development and related statement, the Police Spokesman announced the arrest of the fleeing gang leader, Ebuka Ndubuisi (aged 29) at Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.