In Anambra, Lady Swaps ATM Card of an Old Woman Having Eye Problem, Empties Her Account within Minutes (Video)

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A criminally-minded lady has been captured by a CCTV camera in Anambra State as she swapped an ATM card of an old woman having sight problem and emptied everything in her account within few minutes.

The incident happened over the weekend at an ATM spot in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State, where the old woman, who is also a widow, was said to have gone to withdraw some money.

According to a source, the old woman, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was having problem operating the machine when it was her turn to withdraw, because of her eye problem that resulted in her poor sight.

The source, however, narrated that a lady who was standing by and presumably waiting for her own turn to withdraw, offered to help the widow to operate the ATM when she noticed she was having difficulty operating it, due to her sight defect.

It was gathered that, in the process, however, she swapped the widow’s ATM card with another fake and expired ATM card after having known her PIN; and then, she smartly left the scene while the old woman was still struggling to operate the fake ATM with her PIN, only for her to start receiving recurring debit alerts on her phone shortly after the lady left.

This was corroborated by a 42-second video of the incident as was captured by the CCTV camera of the bank, and which is currently trending on the social media.

“This widow who was said to be having eye problem went to UBA bank ATM machine in Nnewi to withdraw money. When it got difficult for her operating the machine, this young lady putting on red top and black trouser approached her to help out, but ended up swapping her ATM card.

“Just few minutes later, the woman started receiving debit alerts,” another source narrated, with respect to the video.

Watch the video below:

