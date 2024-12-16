SFC Ends Year with in a Special Way, Says Soludo’s Achievements Have Paved the Way for His 2nd Term Journey

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the Soludo Fan Club (SFC) have reiterated their unalloyed support for Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, lauding his transformative leadership and remarkable strides in governance.

SFC, a vibrant support group comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, gave the reassurance during a strategic meeting held over the weekend in Awka, the state capital.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National Convener of SFC and State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, commended the governor’s relentless commitment towards delivering the envisioned livable and prosperous homeland to Anambra, noting that the Governor’s exceptional performance has already made his second term journey an easy and inevitable one.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka, while describing Soludo as a visionary leader whose initiatives and policies have set Anambra on a trajectory of sustainable development, also took time to recount, with specific facts and figures, some of the governor’s achievements in different sectors and different parts of the state. These, he said, have benefitted both the rich and the poor, the old and the young, and also spreads across the three senatorial zones and twenty-one local government areas of the state.

“From infrastructural development to power, water, health, education, agriculture, environment, economy, human capital development, rural transformation, urban renewal, and other sectors, Governor Soludo has proven beyond doubt that he knows the job and remains the right man to pilot the affairs of our dear state,” he said.

The Commissioner also recounted various transformative and landmark projects executed through his Ministry under the Soludo Administration, including the rehabilitation of water schemes across the state after 20 years of moribundity, the expansion of electrification and streetlighting projects, as well as the promotion of renewable energy solutions, which significantly reduced the cost of governance and the problem of climate change.

While also highlighting the administration’s transformative feats in the education and health sectors, with special references to the massive teachers/health workers recruitment, renovation and upgrading of schools/healthcare facilities across the state, the free education, free antenatal, free delivery, and free postnatal services in the state, and the recent clinching of $1.2 million double awards as Best Performing State in Primary Healthcare in Southeast and the entire country; the Commissioner, emphatically stated that Governor Soludo has upgraded the state’s glory and positioned it as a model for others to emulate.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the SFC National Convener said the group is not only optimistic about Governor Soludo’s reelection but also confident that his second term would usher in even greater progress for the state. He assured that the SFC is already mobilizing grassroots support and fostering widespread awareness of the governor’s achievements to ensure a landslide victory at the polls.

“We are not just supporters; we are fans of Soludo’s vision. Our mission is to support and take his message of transformation to every doorstep in Anambra State, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey of renewal and growth,” he said.

While calling on all Anambra residents to always rally behind Governor Soludo, he further urged them to shun divisive politics and focus on sustaining the current development trajectory in the state.

“This is not just about Soludo; it is about the future of Anambra. We must all play our part in securing a brighter future for our state,” he stated.

Attended by the SFC local government coordinators and the national officers/Think Tank members; the meeting also featured a review of the group’s activities for the ending year, as well as the formulation of strategic plans and initiatives to enhance their operations in the coming year, and the creation/inauguration of relevant committees for their implementation.

The SFC National Convener also charged the group members to always renew their commitments, and continue to be true fans of Soludo in their various wards, local government, and everywhere they find themselves; even as he also commended them for their visible and invisible efforts and initiatives towards advancing the objectives and activities of the group.

The well-attended event, which also marked the official end-of-year gathering of the group, also saw the Convener, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, distribute bags of rice and ‘envelopes’ to all the attendees, further wishing them merry Christmas and prosperous new year in advance.

