High Expectations, As Ex-Awka NBA Branch Chairman, Ezeno, Chairs Planning Committee of Prestigious AMTY Award Event

Distinguished legal luminary and trailblazer, Mrs. Amaka Ezeno, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Planning Committee for the 4th edition of the highly anticipated Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards. This marks yet another feather in the cap of the outstanding lawyer, celebrated for her groundbreaking achievements, including being the first female Chairman of an NBA branch in Anambra State.

The AMTY Awards, established in 2020, has grown into one of the most prestigious platforms for recognizing and honouring Anambrarians who have made remarkable contributions to society across various fields.

Previous awardees include eminent personalities such as first Nigerian Clegy to become a senior Advocate, Revd Fr. Dr Edwin Obiorah ,SAN, Dr Adaora Umeoji, Prof. Ifeoma Egbuonu, Prof. Philomena Igbokwe, Hon Justice Nkem Izuako(Former Judge, United Nations Dispute Tribunal, Nairobi, Kenya) Chief Dr. Chika Alexander Okafor, Dr. Emeka Uzoeto, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, Mr. Nonso Okpala of VFD group, Dr Emeka Obegolu,SAN, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, Engr. Eloka Ejeh, Mr Val Ozigbo, Pastor Sam Obiorah,Mr Alexander Ejesieme, SAN, Azubike Emodi, Ikenna Ifejiofor, Arnold Ekweoba and Pharmacist Sam Ubachukwu, among others.

According to Mr. Chiedu Okafor, Co-Founder of the AMTY Awards, Mrs. Ezeno was chosen for her unflinching dedication to excellence, as well as her proven track record of leadership in various endeavours.

Mrs. Amaka Ezeno, a legal powerhouse, is the Principal Partner and Founder of The Law Zoomers, a firm renowned for its outstanding service and impact in the legal sector. With over 25 years of private legal practice under her belt, Ezeno’s journey began as the Managing Counsel of several law firms before establishing her own. Today, The Law Zoomers boasts a robust team of 14 lawyers, including three partners, and has mentored over 35 alumni who have excelled as firm owners, magistrates, and managing solicitors across the globe.

Beyond private practice, The Law Zoomers holds legal retainerships with prominent institutions such as Nnamdi Azikiwe University and serves a diverse clientele of organizations, companies, and individuals both within and outside Nigeria.

An alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, Mrs. Ezeno was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 1999. She currently serves as the Chairman of the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Anambra Chapter, and holds a plethora of prestigious roles, including her recent co-option into the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association by its president, Mazi Afam Osigwe. Additionally, she is the Alternate Chairman of the NBA National Litigation Committee for the South East region.

Mrs. Ezeno’s professional affiliations are equally impressive. She is a member of Commonwealth Lawyers Association, General Council Member of Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution Development and Conflict Management, Association of Professional Negotiators and Mediators and a facilitator with the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitration. In 2011, she was appointed a Notary Public by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, further cementing her legal stature.

Mrs. Ezeno’s involvement in the AMTY Awards is not new. In 2023, she was recognized as the AMTY Most Inspiring Woman of the Year, a proof to her extraordinary achievements and inspirational leadership. These astounding and outstanding successes in different fields and spheres unarguably position Ezeno as a perfect match for her recent appointment to Chair the planning committee of the 4th AMTY Award ceremony, as one good turn deserves another.

The upcoming AMTY Awards ceremony, scheduled for January 2025 at the Stanel Dome, Awka, promises to be a grand celebration of excellence. Categories include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Public Servant of the Year, Industrialist of the Year, Real Estate Person of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Inspiring Political Leader of the Year, Brand of the year and many others, designed to spotlight the achievements of Anambra’s finest.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Ezeno expressed enthusiasm for the role, stating: “I am honoured to take on this role, and I look forward to working with a talented and dedicated team of like-minds to ensure the success of the AMTY Awards. The event, as we already know, is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of those who strive to make a difference in society, with Anambra State in focus.”

The planning committee for this year’s event comprises a distinguished team, including Prof. Uche Ufoaroh (former Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UNIZIK); Dr. Emeka Odogwu (Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council), and Dr. Smart Ezuma (Founder, UDUF Africa), among others.

With such a formidable team led by Mrs. Ezeno, expectations are high for an event that will not only celebrate excellence but also set a new standard for award ceremonies in Anambra State, the South-Eastern and beyond.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that AMTY Awards has continued to be a source of inspiration to Anambra’s sons and daughters to strive for greatness by making impact in the society, as it celebrates those who have already made an indelible mark in their respective fields. Under Mrs. Ezeno’s capable leadership, this year’s edition promises to be the most remarkable yet.