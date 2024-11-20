8.4 C
Governor Otti Uncovers Real ‘Sponsors’ Behind Unknown Gunmen Attacks In Abia State

Governor Otti Uncovers Real 'Sponsors' Behind Unknown Gunmen Attacks In Abia State
Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has accused opposition politicians, in collaboration with external parties, of being behind the recent wave of insecurity in the state.

The governor’s statement comes amid rising gunmen attacks and violence in the region, which has raised concerns among residents and security officials alike.

Recall that on Wednesday, 13, November two Nigerian soldiers were killed at a checkpoint on the Umuahia-Owerri Road in Ekeneobizi, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Another attack occurred on Sunday, November 16, when gunmen killed a police officer during an assault on the convoy of a Nigerian lawmaker.

While the Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of orchestrating the violence, IPOB has denied any involvement.

In a statement released on Monday, November 18, by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti revealed that his administration has uncovered that opposition politicians in the state, rather than IPOB, are responsible for sponsoring the attacks.

He explained that the violence started in late May and has continued to escalate as part of a strategy to disrupt his administration’s focus on development.

“The sole agenda is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state,” Otti said.

He further added that the opposition’s efforts to fabricate lies against the government had failed, and now, they were resorting to violence.

We will smoke them out, Governor Otti vows
Governor Otti vowed that his administration would not allow any group or individual to destabilize the peace in Abia State.

He stated that a “counter-offensive” was being launched to eliminate the terror structures set up by criminals.

“It needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the state,” he asserted.

