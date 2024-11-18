SIT-AT-HOME: Police Give Update on Gunmen Attack in Anambra Communities, Vow to Net the Perpetrators

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has said the perpetrators of the deadly attack in some communities in the state on Monday must be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday while reacting to the recent attack, killings, and destruction of property at Abatete community in Idemili North Local Government Area, and Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the State, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

It would be recalled that unidentified gunmen suspected to be sit-at-home enforcers, on Monday morning, stormed the Ekeagu Market in Abatete and Ukpo Junction/Roundabout, and opened fire on unsuspecting citizens going about their normal businesses, including some members of the Anambra State Vigilante Group. The gunmen also set ablaze some patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilante operatives, while some persons were also killed and seriously injured.

Reacting to the incident, the Police Spokesman, SP Ikenga further revealed that four members of the vigilante operatives were killed during the attack, while two other persons were also seriously injured.

While also confirming that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and the injured persons receiving treatment in the hospital; SP Ikenga also noted that the State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam condoles with the families, relatives and the communities of the victims, while also assuring that the Command shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the barbaric act are arrested and justice served.

The statement reads in part: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam states today 18/11/2024 that the Command shall fish out the criminals who murdered four vigilante operatives and left two others seriously injured in the State.

“The Armed men today 18/11/2024, unprovoked by 8:45 am operating in unregistered Lexus 330 SUV and Honda FJ Cruiser SUV at Ekeagu Abatete, murdered three members of the Vigilantes and injured another unsuspecting member of the public. Also at Ukpo junction, Dunkunofia L.G.A., while escaping a hot chase by the Police Responding Team, shot and killed another member of the vigilante, injured another and set two vehicles ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered, and the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The CP condoles with the family, friends and communities of the deceased, and states that the Police shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the barbaric act are arrested and justice served. Further development shall be communicated, please.”