Sit-at-Home Turns Bloody, as Gunmen Invade Anambra Communities

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a bloody attack in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area, and Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday, as yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on some residents and security operatives in the communities.

The heavily-armed gunmen, suspected to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home, were said to have arrived Abatete community at about 8:30 am and opened fire on some residents, before proceeding to the Ukpo Roundabout, where they also opened fire on many people, including some members of the Anambra State Vigilante Operatives.

It was gathered that the ferocious men also set ablaze some vehicles of the vigilante operatives, killed at least one of the vigilante men, among other atrocities they committed before fleeing the scenes.

This was corroborated by some videos currently trending on social media, showing the corpse of one of the vigilante operatives lying in the pool of his blood at the Ukpo Roundabout.

One of the videos also shows the President General of Abatete Community Chief Ezebinobi Chimame Ezigbo, as he was being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after he was dangerously hit by bullet during the attack. Another member of the vigilante operative, identified as Ononenyi, was also hit by bullet, and was also rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, as was similary captured in another video.

Although, the total number of the persons affected by the attack is yet to be ascertained, a source said no fewer than three persons were killed.

When contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that the Command was aware of the incident, and had deployed some operatives to the scene.

The Police Spokesman also promised to provide further information on the incident.