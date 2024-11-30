Ohaneze Disowns Simon Ekpa Says No Leadership Crisis In The Body

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The apex Igbo organization; Ohaneze Ndigbo has disowned the Mr Simon Ekpa insisting that he and his supporters are not known to the body .

Ohaneze also contended that the known leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu reiterating that his release would bring to an end the security challenges in the South East geopolitical zone.

The body further dismissed insinuations from some quarters that since the death of the former President late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu there has been leadership crisis among the members insisting that the next Ohaneze President would come from Imo state in other to complete the slot of Imo state for the Post of President.

According to the Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene who spoke to reporters in Awka on Saturday he stated that;

“All these emergency leaders here and there did not come to our notice and some time you listen to Nnamdi Kanu we still lay our hands on him and we still believe that if he is released he will tell us who and who are his boys ”

“Because it is not a one man movement so we still have interactions with him and he is part and parcel of us and he is an Igbo son ”

“This issue of Simon Ekpa to me is not known to me and not known to Ohaneze Ndigbo. What we are worried about is the release of Nnamdi Kanu and if he is released it would help us in Igbo land a whole lot ”

“In a structure you must have an arrow head . There is a lot of set up in the IPOB issue and many people have started claiming that they are Mr IPOB but the IPOB that we know is Nnamdi Kanu ”

“Why should we be so concerned about his arrest in Finland? When he has destroyed the economy of the South East?”

“You and I know that what he voices out if it is what would bring Biafran we know that nobody would want to be part of that kind of Biafra”

“We should be very cautious and consider the life of his own brothers and sisters because Nnamdi Kanu has been consistent and he is the leader of IPOB ”

“Simon Ekpa Says he is a content creator, so how can we take him serious? He should go to Nollywood and deceive people and we look at Simon Ekpa as a Nollywood star as he claimed and it is only in Nollywood that we see content creators ” he said.

Speaking on the alleged crisis in Ohaneze Ndigbo Okeke said that;

“The leadership structure and processes of being, elected into any position in all arms and orgams of the Ohaneze Ndigbo are clearly specified ,in Ohaneze Ndigbo constitution”

“All leadership positions in every wing and organ of the Ohaneze Ndigbo are zoned to states not individuals. Presently, the position of the president is zoned to the state because the late chief Iwuanyanwu did not complete his tenure”

“We are waiting for the Imo State Chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo to elect or appoint a replacement for the Ime-Obi which is the highest decision making body of the socio-cultural group to consider all possibly approve for the completion of Imo State”

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all organs of the Ohaneze Ndigbo and other stakeholders to remain calm and allow the Ime-Obi to handle the situation peacefull: according to the constitution of the Ohaneze Ndigbo”

“I equally want to use this opportunity to urge the Federal Government to take more proactiv measures towards the release of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IBOB) Ma Nnamdi Kanu, The present lip service on the issues is seriously impeding security of life a property in the entire southeast region. Effective security and stability are necessary socio-economic growth and development”

“I want to urge the southeast governors to synergize and collaborate more in putting in place effective security apparatus that will enhance efficiency and sustainability in crime fighting”

“Once again, we assure you that Ohaneze Ndigbo is not relenting in protecting and promote the collective interest of Ndigbo” he noted .