Akwa Ọkụkọ in Fresh Trouble, Refunds Money, After Client Called Him Out over “Failed Charm” (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra-based celebrity native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Akị, has cleared the air over the ongoing social media call-out by one of his clients.

This is coming barely one year after the famous native doctor, who is believed to possess power of disappearance, was kidnapped by gunmen in one of his hotels in his hometown, Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

Akwa Ọkụkọ was recently called out on various social media platforms by a client, simply identified as Derock, an indigene of Imo State, who was said to have approached him sometime in February 2022 to prepare a charm for him.

Derock, however, recently (on October 16) went back to him about two years after to demand for a refund of his money, claiming that the charm “did not work.” This also led to a clash between the client and some security operatives at Akwa Ọkụkọ’s gate, to the extent that they flogged him several times in the course of his disagreement with them, as they denied him entry into the ‘inner chamber’ to see Akwa Ọkụkọ where he was at the moment.

This encounter, it was gathered, led to the client calling out Akwa Ọkụkọ on social media, and going to the extent of reporting the matter to a popular social media critic, Very Dark Man, claiming that the native doctor scammed him and ordered his security men to assault him.

However, clearing the air in a video that has gone viral on social media, Akwa Ọkụkọ explained that he got to know about what transpired between his security men and the client after he came out from his shrine in the ‘inner chamber’ and before which the client had already left.

Recounting how the transaction with the client went, the native doctor explained that Derock approached him in 2022 and requested him to prepare a charm that will enable him succeed and make it in a foreign country where he was planning to relocate to at, as he was planning to travel out at that time. He explained that the client said he did not have any particular thing in mind as a hustle, job or business that he would venture into when he gets to the overseas — only that he requested for a charm that would enable him succeed when he gets to the overseas.

According to him, he prepared the ‘Ibobo’ charm for the client as discussed, and they sealed the deal.

Akwa Ọkụkọ, however, explained that the client no longer travelled out as they discussed, and did not even tell him what the problem was, probably because that was not part of their deal. He revealed that he was surprised when the client called him recently and started telling him that he was hungry and needed money. He said after all the discussions, he later sent the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) to the client.

The native doctor also recounted that, after some time, the client came to his house without notifying him, to see him on a day that is not for visitors or for attending to people, which made the security personnel at the gate to deny him entry, with options for him to go and come back on a visiting day or pay a certain amount of money to see him that day, as is usually done by anyone who comes on a non-visiting day. According to him, this made the man to pugnaciously start challenging the security personnel, to the point that they held and flogged him before he left.

“I didn’t know about all these things going on at the gate, because I was very busy inside my shrine. It was when I came out that my security men narrated everything to me,” Akwa Ọkụkọ clarified, refuting the client’s claim on social media that the native doctor ordered his men to beat him up.

While also clarifying that the ‘Ibobo’ charm he prepared for the client is very powerful and effective, he also explained that the charm may not have served its purpose in Nigeria because it was intended for oversea success, while the person it was prepared for is here in Nigeria doing nothing at all.

Akwa Ọkụkọ, however, revealed that he had recently refunded the sum of two million, five hundred thousand (N2.5m) to the client, instead of the two million naira he originally for the job, all for the sake of peace. This notwithstanding, the herbalist noted that the client is still calling him and telling him that he would pay him ten million naira as damages for the assault by his security operatives, boasting that he would deal with him if he fails to pay him up to ten million naira.

Watch the video below: