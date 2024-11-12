‘Crocodile’, ‘Elephant’, Others Storm Anambra New Yam Festival

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka the capital city of Anambra State came alive with culture and tradition over the weekend as the state celebrated the 2024 New Yam Festival, popularly known as Iri Ji Ndi Anambra.

The event, which held at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, not only brought together dignitaries, local farmers, cultural groups, and residents, but also showcased the state’s commitment to agricultural growth and the preservation of Igbo cultural heritage, as well as made the day fun-filled, as crocodile masquerade, elephant masquerade, and other types of masquerades and cultural displays thrilled the participants.

Speaking at the event, the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, used the platform to address and encourage the participants on several initiatives aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity, especially yam production, in the state. He pledged that his administration would intensify support to farmers in the coming years, emphasizing a focus on achieving food sufficiency.

According to the Governor, through some strategic partnerships with stakeholders, including his wife’s farming initiative and direct support to local farmers, Anambra is set to attain food security.

Acknowledging the recent challenges of hunger and high food prices in the country, Governor Soludo reassured that his government would prioritize agriculture in 2025 as a means to curb food insecurity, reminding the participants that complaining about hunger is not the Igbo tradition. He further encouraged everyone to find space around their home to cultivate what they can eat, stressing that, with every household embracing farming, the state can reduce market dependence and alleviate the food crisis. He also cited instances of many public figures and wealthy individuals, who still indulge in farming, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, among others.

In pursuance of that, therefore, Governor Soludo, declared the “Operation Show Me Your Farm” initiative, which challenges public officials and residents to lead by example by establishing personal farms. He also announced his personal participation in the “Anambra Best Yam Cultivator” (Di Ji Anambra) competition for the year 2025.

The Governor also presented cash rewards to top yam producers for this year, a tradition aimed at motivating local farmers and emphasizing the economic value of farming. The cultivator of the weightiest tuber of yam in Anambra State for the year 2024 (measured at 82kg) l, Mr. Chigozie Anene from Akwaeze in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, who is second-time winner of the coveted title, Di Ji Anambra got a star prize of three million naira (N3,000,000) from the state government, plus a brand new tricycle from a popular philanthropist, Ikenga Umuawulu.

The three runners-up were awarded one million naira (N1,000,000) each for their dedication and contribution to Anambra’s agricultural sector.

In his remarks, while performing the symbolic yam-cutting ritual, the traditional ruler of Okpuno in Awka South Council Area, Igwe Sunday Okafor highlighted the event’s significance in promoting peace, unity, and stability across the state. According to him, while various communities have marked their individual Ịwa Ji festivals, this state-wide celebration promotes collective identity and harmony among Ndi Anambra.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji, praised the festival as a vital platform for showcasing Igbo culture to younger generations. He noted that the event serves not only as a cultural celebration but also as a reminder of the critical role of agriculture in sustaining Anambra’s economy.

“This celebration preserves our heritage while inspiring the younger generation to uphold our traditions,” Onyenji explained.

Among other highlights, the festival featured a vibrant display of cultural processions from the 21 local government areas, each proudly showcasing their harvests and special masquerades. Mr. Francis Onyedika, leader of the Orumba South Congress of Councilors, expressed pride in the community’s harvest, disclosing that the impressive yams displayed by the local government were cultivated by Chief Emeka Sibeudu, the former Deputy Governor of Anambra State.

Also speaking, Chief Obiajulu Edochie from the State Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, explained the significance of the crocodile masquerade and other unique displays, which added to the depth and beauty of the event.

In their separate interviews with this reporter, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism, Hon. Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and the Mayor for Nnewi South Local Government Area, Hon. Van George Ezeogidi, who extolled the quality of the event, further commended Governor Soludo’s agriculture-friendly policies, attributing this year’s bumper harvest to the high-quality crops and support distributed across the local governments.

They further expressed optimism on administration’s dedication to preserving Igbo culture and addressing food insecurity through sustainable agricultural practices.

Accompanied by assorted merriments, during which Akwu-Ukwu fresh palm-wine, roasted yam, well-garnished local yam sauce and other local delicacies were served; the 2024 Iri Ji Anambra, a rich blend of tradition, unity, and economic vision, unarguably alligns with the state’s renewed commitment to agricultural growth and cultural preservation, with Governor Soludo’s initiatives paving the way toward food security and economic resilience in the state, the Igboland, and the country at large.

More photos from the event: