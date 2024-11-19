19-Year-Old Kidnapper Arrested in Anambra After Luring Underaged Girls into Bush Via Social Media

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A suspected notorious kidnapper, identified as Ifechukwu Ibesimako has been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The suspect, aged 19 years old, who hails from Aboji Village Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by the operatives attached to Oba Police Divisional Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the arrest of the suspect followed the payment of a ransom sum

of two hundred thousand naira for the release of the victims held captive by the suspect and his accomplices.

While noting that three of the accomplices of the prime suspect were also arrested during the operation, the Police Spokesman also explained that two female victims (aged between the 15 and 19 years) who were held by the boys were also rescued.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, one Ifechukwu Ibesimako (M) aged 19 years of Aboji Village Oba and other three accomplices lured their victims through social media chats, by proposing friendship to them and holding them hostage until their relatives pay a certain amount to their gang before they are released.

“Also, the arrest of the suspect and his accomplice brought more revelations of their criminal activities in the area and a report of another female victim who had already paid ransom and was released months ago,” SP Ikenga explained.

Continuing, he said, “To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while admonishing the teeming youths to be careful of the people they meet on social media, directed the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Kidnapping/Robbery Squad of the Command for comprehensive investigations.”