Liberia’s Ex-Vice President, Howard-Taylor, Adesina, Others, to Headline 4th Frontier Discourse Public Lecture

Pacesetter Frontier Magazine, organisers of the Frontier Discourse Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards has announced Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, the 30th Vice President of Liberia and Ex President of the Liberian Senate as the Keynote Speaker for the 4th edition of the Lecture scheduled to be held virtually on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, by 4.30pm (WAT).

The Magazine further disclosed that Femi Adesina, the Spokesman to former President Muhammadu Buhari, will headline the panel discussion which will also have Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor and other young Africans – Dennis Mugaa, Aniekan Joseph and Chima Christian, as Discussants.

Disclosing these in a statement, the Magazine’s Head of Southern Bureau, Doris Ewo, noted that the Keynote Speaker will speak on the topic: “Beyond Borders – Shared Pressures and the Politics of Reforms in African States”.

Speaking on the purpose of the topic, Ewo said:

“In recent times, Africa has witnessed a resurgence of military coups. Incidents of Civil Mass Protests are also sweeping throughout the continent.

“A cursory look at the coups and protests occurring beyond the borders of different African countries reveal some things – citizens’ agitation against the multilayered issues of horrible governance, politics, policies and their dwindling economic anti-people upshoots among African States.

“It is also noticed that external pressures come in different forms from Western countries and their allied organs, like the IMF, influencing loads of government decisions taken in African States.

“These shared pressures beyond borders, as identified above, if left unchecked, will obviously cause a continental implosion, now or in the future – and if this is to be avoided, there’s a need to begin to re-echo and preach the message of politics of reforms in African states.

“We hope that the lecture and panel session afford the resource persons the opportunity to propose how we can calm the troubled waters, reform the governance approach in the continent, beginning with how leaders of African States emerge, policy making, citizens’ charter and welfare, human rights, press freedom, rule of law, stronger judicial system, food security and security of lives and properties”.

Participants are to register freely via https://forms.gle/zGkDhp2jdx4y5UQG9

The event will be entirely virtual and live-streamed on Zoom, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

It will be hosted by a Nigerian Broadcast Journalist, Alex Ogbodo and has Journalist101, AnchorNews, CEO Media and OU Travel & Tours as its media partners.

Other partners are Odengene Air-shuttle Services Limited; ROWE Oil, Nigeria; Human Development Center, Nigeria; OPEANS Nigeria Limited and Selonnes Consult.

The Frontier Discourse initiative has spurred robust discussions on inclusive peace, responsible governance, societal progress and development, gaining traction in the past three years as a major platform by Nigeria’s public-private sector leaders and political class, with three successful editions.

Delegates include captains of industries, spiritual leaders, traditional rulers, the political class, youth bodies, civil & non-governmental organizations, professional bodies, the formal sector, secondary school students, university undergraduates and honored Nigerians.