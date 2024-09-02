Many Ukrainians injured in heavy Russian missile attacks over night

Russia unleashed a powerful wave of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, targeting Kiev, Sumy and Kharkiv, officials said on Monday morning.

Two people were injured in the capital Kiev, and the attacks caused damage in several neighbourhoods, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Several fires broke out in western Kiev, damaging houses and vehicles. The windows in a metro station were broken, though the metro is still operating, Klitschko wrote.

Kiev’s military administration said the Russian army sent cruise missiles and drones to attack Kiev, firing the cruise missiles from Saratov, in the Russian Volga region.

The Ukrainian air defense said it shot down some 10 cruise missiles and drones over Kiev.

The military estimates that in all, nine ballistic missiles, 13 cruise missiles and 20 drones were shot down nationwide.

Sumy, on the border with Russia, suffered worse damage than Kiev, with officials saying 18 were injured in Russian missile attacks, including six children.

Five tower blocks and an educational establishment were destroyed, the police said.

Sumy is located opposite the Russian region of Kursk, where Ukrainian troops had advanced during their counteroffensive at the beginning of August.

There were also reports of shelling in other regions in Ukraine, with Kharkiv, near the border, also suffering further attacks.

A woman was injured by a drone strike during the night, Governor Oleh Synegubov said.

Meanwhile the city’s industrial district came under fire in the early hours of the morning. A residential building and three other buildings in a garden area were burnt down, he said.