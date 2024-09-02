PDP Summons Wike Over Anti-Party Activities

In a significant development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a bold step towards addressing the growing internal turmoil. The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, revealed that a letter has been sent to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, requesting his appearance before the disciplinary committee.

The summons is in response to allegations of anti-party activities and sabotage leveled against Wike. The PDP’s move is seen as a decisive action to address the perceived threats to the party’s unity and cohesion.

According to Abdullahi, the disciplinary committee will examine the allegations against Wike and determine the appropriate course of action. This development comes amidst mounting pressure from various quarters, including party supporters and stakeholders, calling for Wike’s suspension or expulsion.

The PDP’s leadership is determined to uphold party discipline and ensure that all members adhere to the party’s constitution and code of conduct. The outcome of Wike’s appearance before the disciplinary committee will be closely watched, as it may have far-reaching implications for the party’s future.