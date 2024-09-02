8.4 C
Anambra LP Crisis Deepens . As Parallel Executive Insists On Boycott Of LG Poll

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The lingering leadership crisis of Anambra state chapter of the Labour Party LP deepens following the insistence by the Hob Ugochukwu Emeh led faction of the party to boycott the September 28th local government election in the area.

Recall that at a meeting of the party recently, convened by the Peter Okoye faction another group stormed the venue and disrupted the function.

According to the release signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party Engr Theo Egbe there is no faction in the party adding that the party is united and under one umbrella.

He further stated that the party will only take part in the local government election if the process in in line with the law and due process.

“The the Labour Party ready to participate in the local government election if it is in line with the Ruleof law and due process”

That the current proposed conduct of the local government election is ill conceived and contrived on the bases of obnoxious and illegal amended local government laws hence not worthy of our participation ” he said.

Egbe contended that the report of sale of nomination forms is false adding that it is being perpetrated by faceless individuals who are not members of the party.

He further noted that a lawfully organized local government election would be held in due course and not what he described as the scam that is being perpetrated by state sponsored individuals who are out to cause problems in the party .

