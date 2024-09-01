8.4 C
Insecurity: Nigerian army vehicles seized by bandit Kingpin Bello Turji

Crime
Insecurity: Nigerian army vehicles seized by bandit Kingpin Bello Turji
Insecurity: Nigerian army vehicles seized by bandit Kingpin Bello Turji

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Bandit Kingpin Bello Turji and his gang were seen in a video gyrating after taking over the Nigerian Army Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Daily Post reports that according to a counterinsurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, ZagaZola Makama, Turji and his men also took over lots of ammunition from the military.

Makama disclosed that a distress report was received by the troops indicating a high-level meeting of bandits at a specified location in Bello Turji’s camp.

Troops responded swiftly to the area but their vehicle became stuck in the marshy terrain, halting their advance.

Makama revealed that the bandits then opened fire on the troops which lasted for hours.

“Due to the weather conditions (heavy rain), throughout the day, air support was unable to arrive promptly, allowing the bandits to reinforce their position.

“The troops attempted to use the other MRAP to pull out the other one but it got stuck in the mud too.

“Another team of troops were reinforced to the scene but before their arrival, the situation became overwhelming for those holding the ground as they could not pull out their two MRAPS.

“The troops withdrew, leaving behind the vehicles. No fatality was recorded in the encounter.

“Hours later, Turji and his boys appeared in the scene shooting in the sky and screaming that they dislodged the troops and took their vehicles,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Army has yet to comment on the incident.

