Katsina: PDP elects new state exco

Alhaji Nura Mohammed-Kurfi has emerged Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State.

Mohammed-Kurfi and 30 other officials were elected at the State Congress held on Saturday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted by a 12-man committee from the party’s headquarters, Abuja, under the Chairmanship of Mr Sa’idu Bello.

NAN recalls that the party had earlier conducted its congresses at ward and local government levels, before conducting the state congress.

Announcing the results, the congress committee chairman declared Alhaji Magaji Lawal as Vice Chairman, while Sanusi Aliyu was returned as the new Secretary of the party.

He added that Muhammad Nuraddeen clinched the position of Legal Adviser, Umar Tijjani, Publicity Secretary, Haruna Aliyu, Organising Secretary, Hussaina Ahmed, Women Leader, while, Abubakar Yusuf, is the new Auditor, among others.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, thanked the party leaders, delegates, members and all stakeholders for their continued support to the party.

He called on the party members to remain united and forge ahead for the progress of the party.

The new chairman pledged to run an open door policy to enable the party restrategise towards winning the 2027 elections.

While stressing the importance of discipline, the chairman urged members to continue to remain loyal to the leadership for the progress of the party.

Also speaking, Sen. Lado urged people to join PDP being the only party with the wisdom and political will to salvage Nigerians from the current hardship ravaging the nation.

He urged aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their sword, come together and work for the progress of the party.

Sen. Lado appealed to party members to support their new leaders to enable them take the party to greater heights.

NAN recalls that Dr Mustapha Inuwa, who leads a faction of the party, had raised a complaint that the party refused to sell forms to some members for the congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels.