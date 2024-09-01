LP crisis: Obi, Otti going ahead with stakeholders meeting amid Abure’s objection

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti are going ahead with the scheduled stakeholders’ meeting despite protests from the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Plans for the convergence were disclosed by Obi’s media team and it was stated that it would also involve resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Speaking to This Day, the Spokesman of Obi’s media team, Dr Tanko Yunusa said: “The party cannot be burning and we pretend that all is well. We will tell ourselves the home truth and prepare on how to resolve the crisis.”

The development comes after Obi announced his support for the stakeholders’ meeting summoned by Governor Otti.

LP National Chairman Julius Abure had rebuffed the call for the meeting, telling Otti to focus on governance and stop attempts at interfering in the party’s affairs.

Speaking on the stakeholders meeting, Obi, via his media, team referred to it as a welcome development, emphasising that it would be the ideal place to address the party’s leadership crisis.

“For a long period, we have been seeking solutions to our internal problems. My principal has also waded into discussion with the Labour Party, the TUC, and the NLC, all in an attempt to find a solution to the crisis.

“So, the issue is about finding a solution to the problem. We need everybody on the ground. Nobody should feel superior to others.

“We need to look at ourselves and start telling the bitter truth with the ultimate aim of finding a solution to the matter. It is in the interest of everybody. As stakeholders, we are being summoned to state our cases openly. That is a solution-driven idea,” Obi shared.