Gov Bala Mohammed Embodies Harmony, Modesty & Fairness – VP Shettima

●Condoles Bauchi State, Ningi Emirate Over Late Emir’s Demise

●Congratulates New Emir

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep condolences to the Bauchi State government and the Ningi Emirate over the passing of Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Ɗanyaya, the late Emir of Ningi.

Shettima, on behalf of the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the people of Nigeria and the Ningi Emirate, recognizing the significant contributions made by the late Emir during his lifetime.

While offering his profound support to the newly appointed Emir, Shettima congratulated the Emirate on a smooth transition.

VP Shettima, accompanied to Ningi by the delegation of the federal and state governments, commended Governor Bala Mohammed for making a wise choice in the selection of the new Emir, urging for continued prayers and support to the Emirate as they forge ahead.

“The legacy of the late Emir will forever remain etched in our memories,” Shettima stated, while acknowledging the late Emir’s immense contributions to peace, development, and the cultural heritage of the Ningi Emirate.

Governor Bala Mohammed, in his response, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his timely visit and for extending the condolences of the federal government.

Mohammed assured the VP of Bauchi State’s continued partnership with the federal government in ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The newly appointed Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Muhammadu Ɗanyaya, also appreciated VP Shettima for his visit, describing it as a symbol of strong national unity and leadership.

He expressed optimism for the future of the Emirate, pledging his commitment to building on the foundations laid by his predecessor.