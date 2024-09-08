Oba Regent Condemns Attack on Civic Center/Police Station, Sues for Calmness

… Commiserates with family of Killed Police officer

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Regent of Oba, Prince Noel Ezenwa (Ichie Ezeama) has condemned in its entirety the unfortunate incident that took place on the early hours of Tuesday September 3, 2024 when the police station and Civic Center Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State were set on fire by unknown persons.

In a press release dated 5th September 2024 and signed by the Regent, Prince Noel Ezenwa called on Oba people to remain calm and restrain from casting unfounded aspersions on members of Oba community saying that Oba leadership and security agencies are working tirelessly to track down the perpetrators.

Prince Ezenwa also commiserated with the family of the Late police officer also known as Clement by neighbors who lost his life during the dastardly attack on Oba community property.

According to him, my attention has been drawn to the very ugly and unfortunate incident that took place in our beloved hometown on the early hours of Tuesday September 3rd 2024 when the police station and Civic Center were set on fire.

“My heart goes out to the family of the police officer on active duty protecting our hometown, who was the sole victim of the attack.

“While we have heard of attacks on security personnel on patrol, government facilities and property by unknown persons, the attack on the people’s property realized through self help efforts is a new dimension to these kinds of attacks. This incident is utterly condemnable, heinous and abominable.

“Be as it may, I call on everyone to guide their utterances casting aspersions on members of our community to remain calm as the leadership and security agencies do all they can to unravel the cause of the fire and the people responsible for it, in order to forestall a future occurrence.

“I want to personally appreciate everyone who made efforts towards stopping the raging fire by inviting several water tanker operators who worked tirelessly to douse the raging flames, Dalunu!

“We will take stock of our losses and damages to update our people and also re-evaluate our security infrastructure.

“We have no other hometown to call our own and must all work together as one to ensure the safety of lives and property in our hometown. God is always on our side and we shall rise from these challenges,” Ezenwa said.