Unknown Gunmen Abduct Kaduna Village Head’s Wife, 2 Children

There is anxiety in Galadimawa Village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State as bandits raided the community, abducting the wife of the village head and his two children.

The incident occurred Monday, around 11:30 p.m, according to local sources. Those abducted were Fatima Aliyu (wife), Abdullahi Aliyu (son) and Kamal Aliyu (son).

It was learnt that the bandits arrived in the village in large number, firing sporadically to scare the residents away before breaking through the wall to gain access to the village head’s residence.

Hussaini Umar, a traditional leader and Sarkin Fada Galadimawa, confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning, expressing distress.

“We are not safe here because the second wife of our Village Head, Alhaji Aliyu Haruna Galadimawa, and his two children were abducted around 11:30 p.m. by bandits who stormed his residence. As we speak, the whole community is confused and we need help,” he said.

He explained that the attackers were heard asking for the whereabouts of the village head, suggesting they had come specifically to abduct him but could not find him.

Malam Umar further explained that the attackers ransacked the entire house, including the ceiling, after breaking through the wall.

When they could not find the village head, they abducted his second wife and the two children.

He urged the state government to deploy the military to the community, noting that the mobile police unit stationed in Galadimawa was insufficient.

“We are appealing to the authorities to save Galadimawa village from these bandits because we are tired of being abducted and attacked daily. Currently, about 20 surrounding villages have moved to Galadimawa due to insecurity, yet we are still not safe from the bandits,” he lamented. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan, promised to provide details after gathering full information about the incident but had not done so at the time of this report.