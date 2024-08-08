Soldiers Enforcing Curfew In Bauchi Open Fire On Residents, Kill 5 Injure 8 

Tension has risen in Lere District, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, following a deadly clash between soldiers and residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldiers from Operation Haven of the Nigerian Army, who were enforcing a curfew imposed by the local Emir, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Bawa, killed five people and injured eight others.

The violence allegedly erupted after the soldiers brutally beat a driver who refused to pay a bribe, sparking outrage among local youths who confronted the military personnel.

Witnesses report that Nigerian Army soldiers stormed a market in Lere District on Tuesday at 9pm, an hour before the scheduled 10pm curfew, and opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuring eight others.