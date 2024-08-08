8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Soldiers Enforcing Curfew In Bauchi Open Fire On Residents, Kill 5 Injure 8 

N/East
 Soldiers Enforcing Curfew In Bauchi Open Fire On Residents, Kill Injure 8 
 Soldiers Enforcing Curfew In Bauchi Open Fire On Residents, Kill Injure 8 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Tension has risen in Lere District, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, following a deadly clash between soldiers and residents.
According to eyewitnesses, the soldiers from Operation Haven of the Nigerian Army, who were enforcing a curfew imposed by the local Emir, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Bawa, killed five people and injured eight others.
The violence allegedly erupted after the soldiers brutally beat a driver who refused to pay a bribe, sparking outrage among local youths who confronted the military personnel.
Witnesses report that Nigerian Army soldiers stormed a market in Lere District on Tuesday at 9pm, an hour before the scheduled 10pm curfew, and opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuring eight others.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Flood: Gov Bala Mohammed Seeks FG’s Immediate Intervention

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  ESG: Firstbank Wins 2024 Euromoney Award For Nigeria’s Best Bank

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.