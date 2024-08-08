8.4 C
Flood: Gov Bala Mohammed Seeks FG's Immediate Intervention

N/East
Flood: Gov Bala Mohammed Seeks FG's Immediate Intervention
Flood: Gov Bala Mohammed Seeks FG's Immediate Intervention

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on the federal government to come to the aid of the Malori/Kuskuri community, thus rebuilding a highway bridge washed-out by the flood.

Mohammed made the call during on the spot routine visit to the scene to access the level of the damage by the flood in Malori/Kuskuri community, Thursday in Bauchi.

Mohammed who pointed out the enormous advantage of the road not only to the Community both to the entire State and northeast sub-region and pledging to assist the community as part of his administration’s commitment to easing the transportation for economic growth of Bauchi state.

He called for continued support to his administration, saying more developmental projects would soon be launched, in addition to the provision of additional dividends of democracy.

“we are calling on the federal government to come to the aid of the Malori/Kuskuri community by building this bridge with a view to ease their movement of goods and services especially agricultural products to reduce hunger.

